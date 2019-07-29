5 batsmen with most runs in the fourth innings of a Test match
Batting in the fourth innings of a Test match is indeed a challenging task. He has to negotiate a crumbling fourth or fifth day pitch and on most occasions, there is the pressure of a target to be chased. Moreover, a single breakthrough has the potential to tilt a match in the bowling side's favour.
Owing to these factors, a crucial knock played in the fourth innings can prove decisive. West Indian cricket fans would fondly remember Brian Lara’s ethereal 153* against Australia when the ‘Prince Of Trinidad' dismantled the Australian bowling attack and took the Caribbean outfit to a one-wicket victory in 1999.
Apart from this knock, the 103* that Sachin Tendulkar conjured in 2008 Chennai is one of the most famous knocks while chasing as it helped India chase down a monumental target of 387 runs.
Thus, the batsmen who distinguished themselves in the fourth innings of Test matches deserve their time in the sun. Through this article, we would take a look at five batsmen who have scored the most runs in the fourth innings of a Test match.
#5 Rahul Dravid (India) - 1552 Runs
Fondly referred to as 'The Wall' of Indian cricket, Rahul Dravid played 56 innings in the fourth innings of a Test match through his career and scored 1552 runs, including one century and 9 fifties at an average of 40.84.
Dravid’s sole hundred in the fourth innings came in a drawn Test at Hamilton against New Zealand in 1998. He also scored a crucial 72* at Adelaide against Australia to back up his first innings score of 233. In the process, he enabled India to win a Test match in Australia after two decades.
RECORD: Innings: 56, Runs:1552, 100s:1, 50s:9, Average:40.84