5 batters to have batted on all five days of a Test cricket match since 2010

Test cricket has evolved a lot in recent years. England's 'Bazball', pink-ball matches and the World Test Championship have added new layers to the longest format of cricket.

The ICC has been working hard to ensure that Test cricket remains the most popular format of the sport. Many changes have been introduced to Test cricket over the last few years, but the key to success in this format of the game still remains one's technique. If a batter has proper technique and skills, he can achieve success.

Two more important qualities for a batter in Tests are stamina and patience. He should be able to tackle the good deliveries well and take advantage of the bad balls. To see a batter bat on all five days of a Test match is quite rare, but the following five batters have achieved the feat since 2010.

#1 One of the latest batters to bat on all five days in a Test cricket match: Kraigg Brathwaite, West Indies

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite has been phenomenal for his team in Test cricket. He achieved the feat of batting on all five days of a match in the recently concluded game against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club.

Brathwaite opened the innings on Day 1 and remained not out on 55 at the close of play. He ended Day 2 with a score of 116. Wellington Masakadza picked up his wicket for 182 on Day 3. Brathwaite got a chance to bat on Day 4 after Zimbabwe declared their innings in the final session.

He remained not out on 11 at the close of Day 4 and resumed his second innings on Day 5, where Masakadza dismissed him for 25.

#2 One of the latest batters to bat on all five days in a Test cricket match: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, West Indies

Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Brathwaite became the first pair to bat on all five days of a Test. Playing in the same match against Zimbabwe, Chanderpaul ended Day 1 on 55, Day 2 on 101 and completed his double ton on 207.

Chanderpaul was not out on 10 in the second innings at the close of Day 4 and then lost his wicket for 15 runs on Day 5.

#3 Cheteshwar Pujara, India

Cheteshwar Pujara is the only Indian on the list. The right-handed batter batted on all five days of a Test against Sri Lanka in November 2017. It was the first Test of the series, hosted by Kolkata.

Pujara remained not out on eight on Day 1 and then on 47 on Day 2. Lahiru Gamage rattled his stumps on Day 3 when he was on 52. He ended Day 4 not out on two in the second innings and resumed on Day 5, adding 20 more runs.

#4 Rory Burns, England

Rory Burns batted on all five days of an Ashes Test match against Australia in 2019. Birmingham hosted the series opener, where Burns ended Day 1 unbeaten on four. He completed his ton and ended Day 2 on 125. Nathan Lyon scalped his wicket at 133 on Day 3.

Burns was not out on seven in the second innings on Day 4. He continued his innings on Day 5, losing his wicket at the score of 11.

#5 Alviro Petersen, South Africa

Former South African opener Alviro Petersen batted on all five days of an away Test against New Zealand in March 2012. In the final Test of the three-match series hosted by Wellington, Petersen scored 156 runs off 335 balls in the first innings, batting on the first three days.

He was not out on 38 at the end of Day 4 in the second innings. Petersen scored one more run on Day 5 before getting run out.

