5 batters who can break Aiden Markram's record for the fastest ODI World Cup hundred in 2023 ft. Suryakumar Yadav

The 2023 ODI World Cup has already scripted history despite only a handful of matches being played so far. The recent clash between Sri Lanka and South Africa, in particular, was responsible for several records being broken.

The run-fest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi saw the Proteas amass the highest total in ODI World Cup history. Centuries from Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram guided South Africa to a mammoth win to kickstart their campaign.

Markram's record effort was arguably the biggest takeaway from the contest. The vice-captain took over from the top-order duo and slammed a hundred off just 49 deliveries to mark the fastest-ever hundred in World Cup history. He broke Kevin O'Brien's record by one delivery to set a new benchmark for his peers.

On that note, let us take a look at five batters who can break Aiden Markram's record for the fastest ODI World Cup hundred in 2023.

#1 Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler showed glimpses of his trademark ability to punish bad balls and operate in the middle overs during his side's clash against New Zealand in the 2023 ODI World Cup. However, he was dismissed before he could switch gears, but there is still a long way to go in the tournament.

Should England get off to a solid start on a flat surface, Buttler will have the platform to go all out and in that process, he could potentially capitalise on the tired bowlers and his fine form as well. If all the stars align, the wicket-keeper batter could script history at the World Cup, by bringing his T20 exploits into the ODI format.

He has scored hundreds at quite a rapid pace before, and he holds the record for the fastest ODI ton scored by an England batter. He reached the three-figure mark off just 46 deliveries during an ODI against Pakistan, and now he needs to translate the same onto the World Cup scene.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has already shown his hitting exploits in his T20I career as well as in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While it has taken him some time to find his rhythm in the 50-over format, his recent set of innings does prove that he has overcome that bump in the road.

He got into the Team India squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup solely on the basis of ability, as he did not have the numbers or form to back his case. Through his exploits in the shortest format, he has proven that he can be an X-Factor in the current Indian side, and although he may struggle for gametime, he can make a serious impression if given an opportunity.

The Indian batter can turn things around in the blink of an eye, and he is one of the batters who is hard to shake off once set. As a result, he could have a shot at the record for the fastest hundred in the World Cup.

#3 Heinrich Klaasen

One of the major contenders to topple Aiden Markram's record is his own teammate and middle-order partner Heinrich Klaasen. The Proteas right-handed batter is in fine form at the moment and has had an exceptional 2023 so far. His run of form began with T20 cricket, where he had a brilliant IPL campaign as well as other tournaments across the globe.

He has continued to bat in a dominant fashion as the ODI leg took over the T20 frenzy midway through the year. The wicket-keeper batter scored a quick hundred in the ODI series against Australia at home, and he has the ability to do the same in the World Cup as well.

Furthermore, the tournament taking place in subcontinent conditions should not deter Klaasen even a little bit, considering that he is among the best batters of spin in the world.

#4 Glenn Maxwell

The Australian player has scored one of the fastest hundreds in the tournament's history, but he is not placed at the top of the list. He scored a hundred in just 51 balls in the Men in Yellow's win over Sri Lanka in the 2015 World Cup.

The all-rounder has had his ups and downs over the years, but he looks like his former self after recovering from a serious leg injury following the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Years of batting in India across various IPL campaigns have given him a firm grasp on the conditions on offer. Furthermore, when in full flow, Maxwell is among the most dangerous batters in world cricket and that is exactly the trait required to break a 49-ball record for a hundred in a tournament like this one.

#5 Jonny Bairstow

The fastest hundred hit by an opening batter in World Cups was scored by Matthew Hayden in the 2007 edition. The Australian opener hit the three-figure mark off just 66 deliveries against South Africa, and one does not associate openers with fastest hundreds given their place in the playing XI.

However, starting cautiously is not necessarily a condition for the current England side, who often switch gears from the word go. Given the team's playing style, Jonny Bairstow's ability to make the most of the early fielding restrictions, and the conditions, gives him a good chance to be a surprising name in the list of fastest World Cup hundreds, and perhaps even on the top.

Will the record for the fastest ton in the competition's history be broken in the 2023 edition itself? Let us know what you think.