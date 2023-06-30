5 best 90s in Ashes history ft. Kevin Pietersen & Shane Warne

The 2023 Ashes has already delivered thrills and spills, on and off-field banter, creative field placements, and a ninth-wicket partnership finishing off a tense run chase, among others.

On Day 2 of the second Test at Lord's England opener, Ben Duckett became the first batter in the series to be dismissed in the 'nervous nineties'. The left-hander top-edged a short ball from Josh Hazlewood on 98 to David Warner at long leg to fall agonizingly short of his maiden Ashes century.

A century is among the most significant marks in cricket and is often used as a yardstick for selection and differentiating between batters. The prospect of reaching a century and the following celebrations also adds to the theatre of the sport on the field and for fans watching at home.

Several great batters have struggled in the 90s due to the anticipation of reaching the landmark and the mind games it could trigger. Steve Waugh, Rahul Dravid, and Sachin Tendulkar, who have a combined 119 Test centuries, top the list of dismissals in the 90s, showcasing the hurdles a batter faces in going through the 90s.

Each of the three have been dismissed ten times between 90 and 99 in Tests despite all their experience and accolades. Despite falling short of the century mark, many knocks have been highly valuable, and often some history is attached to them as well.

With that in mind, let us look at arguably the five best 90s in Ashes history.

#1 Steve Smith 92 (Lord's, 2019)

Smith barely missed out on a third successive century.

England's kryptonite Steve Smith played another of his scintillating knocks in the second Test of the 2019 Ashes at Lord's before being dismissed for 92. On a pitch with plenty of help for the bowlers, the unflappable Smith was on his way to a third consecutive century of the series.

However, a sensational battle with debutant Jofra Archer saw the 34-year-old retire hurt on 80 after being struck by a brutal short-ball. Despite resuming his innings, Smith did not look his usual assured self and fell eight runs short of his fifth ton in his last seven Ashes innings.

Nevertheless, the star batter recorded his seventh successive half-century in the Ashes, becoming the first player to achieve the incredible feat. His knock was also the lone half-century in Australia's first innings score of 250 as they trailed the English by a mere eight runs.

Smith was later substituted by his heir apparent Marnus Labuschagne in the second innings, and the youngster scored a crucial half-century to help Australia secure a draw.

While Smith could not feature at the Lord's honors board in the Test for a second time in his career, he ensured to not miss out on Day 2 of the ongoing Test.

#2 Sir Alastair Cook 96 (Lord's, 2015)

Cook's dismissal for 96 was the final nail in the coffin for England.

Former England opener Sir Alastair Cook played a sensational knock of 96 with the team in dire straits at 30-4 before falling to Mitchell Marsh in the second Test of the 2015 Ashes at Lord's. It was Cook's second dismissal in the 90s at Lord's in an Ashes series after falling for 95 in 2009.

While the hosts won the game in 2009, they were on the receiving end of an Aussie thrashing in this game as the southpaw's dismissal triggered an English collapse.

Despite Cook's defiant knock helping England reach the once improbable-looking 300-mark, it could not prevent them from going down by a massive 405 runs.

The former England captain has scored four centuries at the Home of Cricket but none in the Ashes. Despite boasting a stellar record in Tests with 33 centuries, Cook has been dismissed seven times in the nervous nineties.

#3 Ashton Agar 98 (Trent Bridge, 2013)

Agar produced one of the finest rearguard innings in Ashes history.

A discussion about the Ashes can never be had without Ashton Agar's magical 98 in the first Test of the 2013 Ashes series at Trent Bridge. After restricting England to 215, the Aussies were in shambles at 117-9.

Out came Ashton Agar at number 11 on his Test debut, stunning the England team and the crowd by producing one of the most breathtaking displays of lower-order batting. The 29-year-old broke several records, including the highest score by a number 11 and the first player to score a half-century at the position on Test debut.

The swashbuckling innings helped Australia capture a lead of 65 runs despite eventually losing a thriller by 14 runs.

#4 Kevin Pietersen & Paul Collingwood (Brisbane, 2006)

Pietersen and Collingwood put on a sensational partnership before being dismissed in the 90s

It is not often that two batters from the same team get dismissed in the 90s in the same innings, but England suffered that misfortune in the opening Test of the 2006-07 Ashes series.

After enduring a horrific first three innings, England were set a brutal target of 648 to take a 1-0 lead. Despite being reduced to 91-3, Kevin Pietersen and Paul Collingwood gave the hosts a minor scare with a stroke-filled 153-run partnership.

However, the duo were each dismissed in the 90s, becoming the first pair to suffer such a fate in Ashes history as England suffered a heavy 277-run defeat.

David Warner and Steve Smith later became the second pair and the first Aussie pair in Ashes cricket to be dismissed in the 90s in the same innings at the Adelaide Oval in 2021.

#5 Shane Warne 90 (Manchester, 2005)

Warne's blistering knock helped Australia avoid the follow-on.

The late great Shane Warne produced a fighting knock in the crucial third Test of the 2005 Ashes series at Manchester. With the series tied at one apiece, England posted a formidable total of 444 on the board and had Australia reeling at 201-7.

However, the fighter in Shane Warne was on full display as he took several blows in his knock of 90 to help keep Australia alive in the contest. Unfortunately for the legendary spinner, he missed out on his elusive century again after being dismissed on 99 against New Zealand a few years back.

Warne finished his career with over 3,000 Test runs and 12 half-centuries to his name but could never breach three figures. Nevertheless, his 90 proved more than valuable as it helped Australia save the game in the final innings with a lone wicket in hand.

