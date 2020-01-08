Top 5 Test innings by Indian batsmen in the last decade

Akshay Saraswat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

Sachin Tendulkar tops this list as well

As a new decade dawns upon us, it is but natural that we would cast a nostalgic glance at the one just gone by. For Indian cricket fans, this was a decade that had everything. From the elation of victories in the World Cup and Champions Trophy to the humiliation of whitewashes in tours of England and Australia.

It saw the blossoming of huge talents like Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli into modern greats while also witnessing the departure of legends such as Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. It was a decade that evoked every type of emotion a cricket fan can possibly experience.

As we look back fondly at the second decade of the 21st century, it would be a desirable exercise to list the 5 best innings played by Indian batsmen in those 10 years.

Rahul Dravid (103 vs England, Lord’s, 2011)

Rahul Dravid played a splendid knock at Lord's in 2011

Form is temporary, class is permanent. This innings from the great ‘Wall’ of India, Rahul Dravid, was the greatest proof of this statement. Coming into this series with questions about his form and future, Dravid played the sort of knock that the cricket world has come to associate with him.

In conditions that were helpful for bowlers, and men like Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad on the other side, India’s greatest no. 3 batter played with the quality that only his perfect technique can produce.

For a period of his innings, he was batting with Sachin Tendulkar and the two legends played in the most sublime manner.

While Sachin was dismissed for 34, Dravid went on to complete another one of those majestic centuries that decorate his career. How good this innings was can be gauged from the fact that no other batsmen in the line-up even managed a half-century. It was a sublime knock that stood out majestically in an otherwise poor performance by the Indian team.

1 / 5 NEXT