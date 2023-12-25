5 best performances by Indian fast-bowlers in South Africa ft. Shardul Thakur & Mohammed Shami

Team India will battle South Africa in a highly-anticipated two-Test series, starting at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 26.

For a side once accused of enjoying home cooking and being poor travelers, India have made giant strides in away Test series over the last decade. Yet the one mission unconquered is a red-ball series win in South Africa.

Despite coming close in the last few tours, the Asian giants have come up short to return empty-handed at the end. Barring the one drawn series in 2010/11, India have suffered defeat in the other seven Test series in South Africa, dating back to 1992/93.

They have only won four out of their 23 Tests in the Rainbow nation, leading to several Indian cricketers terming the South African tour as the staunchest challenge.

Despite the disappointing results, Indian fans have been provided several joyful moments, especially by the fast bowlers on seamer-friendly wickets. The skill level of the Indian pacers, often negated by the pitches at home, has been on full display in the previous tours of South Africa.

On that note, here are the five best performances by Indian bowlers in South Africa.

#5 Javagal Srinath - 6/76 @ Gqeberha, 2001

Srinath ripped through the Proteas' batting lineup in 2001.

One of India's most accomplished pacers, Javagal Srinath, kickstarted India's comeback attempt in the 2001 tour of South Africa.

After a horrendous nine-wicket defeat in the opening Test, India had a tremendous beginning to the second game. Srinath carried the team on his shoulders, picking up six wickets in the first innings (6/76) to restrict the hosts to 362.

In a relentless 30 overs, the now-retired pacer picked up a wicket or two in almost all of his spells to keep a lid on South Africa's scoring. His scalps included star batters Gary Kirsten and Jacques Kallis and all-rounders Shaun Pollock and Lance Klusener.

Yet, India handed the advantage to the Proteas by being bowled out for a paltry 201.

Fortunately, inclement weather and a fourth innings rearguard action by Rahul Dravid with an 87 helped India escape with a draw.

While the ball-tampering incidents before the third and final Test marred the series, Srinath's sparkling performance in the second game remains fresh in the memories of Indian fans.

He remains the Indian pacer with the most Test wickets in South Africa with 43 at an incredible average of 25.27, including three five-wicket hauls.

#4 Mohammed Shami - 5/44 @ Centurion, 2021

Shami starred in India's last Test win in South Africa.

How much Team India will miss ace pacer Mohammed Shami is evidenced by his heroics on the previous tour of South Africa in 2021/22. The 33-year-old was India's leading wicket-taker in the series, with 14 scalps at an average of 21 in three games.

Shami began the tour with a sensational five-wicket haul in India's first bowling innings of the opening Test at Centurion.

After posting a par score of 327 in their batting stint, the Virat Kohli-led side turned to its bowlers to seize momentum. Shami did exactly that, wrecking the Proteas lineup with figures of 5/44 in 16 overs to bowl them out for a dismal 197.

He broke the back of the South African batting by removing two of the top three, Aiden Markram and Keegan Petersen. The champion bowler returned to bag Temba Bavuma on 52 to further dampen the home side's spirits.

Shami's efforts ensured India grabbed a valuable first innings lead that proved pivotal to secure a 113-run win and take a 1-0 series lead.

It was only the second time India led in a Test series in South Africa, and they could thank Shami's eight-wicket outing for that. With 35 wickets in Tests on South African soil, the 33-year-old is third all-time among Indian bowlers behind only Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath.

#3 Venkatesh Prasad - 5/50 & 5/93 @ Durban, 1996

Another one of India's great yesteryear pacers, Venkatesh Prasad produced an extraordinary double in the 1996 tour of South Africa.

It was only India's second Test series on South African soil, and the opening game saw them take the early initiative with the ball. Led by a brilliant 5/60 from Prasad, the visitors bowled the Proteas out for only 235 in the first innings.

The now-54-year-old rattled the South African top order with the wickets of Gary Kirsten, Daryll Cullinan, and Hansie Cronje. Prasad completed his fifer with the scalp of wicket-keeper David Richardson and No.11 Allan Donald.

However, his efforts went to waste as the Indian batters folded for a miserable 100 in their first essay. Unperturbed, Prasad picked up a second five-wicket haul in the game, with figures of 5/93 to keep India in the game by the barest of margins.

Yet, the batters failed for the second consecutive time to be bowled out for an unpardonable 66 to suffer a 328-run defeat.

Despite India losing the series 2-0, Prasad had a tour to remember with 17 wickets in three Tests at an average of 25.

#2 S Sreesanth - 5/40 @ Johannesburg, 2006

Sreesanth had a South African tour to cherish in 2006.

Sreesanth's dance down the track to launch Andre Nel for a straight six is the first thing that comes to mind when thinking back to the first Test of the 2006 series in South Africa.

Yet, his magical bowling efforts in that outing helped India pull off one of their most memorable Test victories. The vaunted Indian batting lineup mustered a mere 249 in their first innings and needed some inspiration from the bowlers to get back in the game.

With an inimitable seam position finding its ideal foil in the Wanderers wicket, Sreesanth had the ball talking to stun the South African batters. He picked up five wickets in only ten overs (5/40), including the massive scalps of Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, Mark Boucher, and Shaun Pollock.

Sreesanth's carnage led to India bowling out the hosts for only 84 and capturing a lead of 165. The batters then did just enough to push the target past 400, with Sreesanth dismissing Smith, Amla, and Kallis again in the second innings to help India pull off a 123-run win.

Although they could not capitalize on the 1-0 lead and eventually lost the series 1-2, Sreesanth's bowling efforts throughout the Test series were admirable. The 40-year-old finished as the leading wicket-taker with 18 scalps in three Tests at an average of under 22.

He remains India's fifth leading wicket-taker in Tests in South Africa with 27 in only six outings.

#1 Shardul Thakur - 7/61 @ Johannesburg, 2022

Thakur's record spell in Johannesburg had the Indian players buzzing.

It is only fair that the best-ever Test bowling figures by an Indian bowler against South Africa tops the list. The often-criticized Shardul Thakur accomplished that feat in a dream second Test of the 2021/22 series at Johannesburg.

With a 1-0 series and an opportunity to win their maiden Test series in South Africa, India were shot out for only 202 in the first innings.

However, out of nowhere, Thakur went on a wicket-taking spree to single-handedly bring India back into the contest. The 32-year-old picked up six of the top seven South African batters en route to other-worldly figures of 7/61.

Moving the ball both ways at an immaculate line and length, Thakur helped bowl the Proteas out for 229.

Despite his bowling artistry propelling India to the cusp of a Test series win in South Africa, they could not complete the task. After scoring 266 in their second stint, India set the hosts a target of 240.

Led by the soon-to-retire Dean Elgar, South Africa chased the score down with surprising ease to level the series at one apiece.

