5 best Ravindra Jadeja moments in international cricket

Team India’s seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is celebrating his 35th birthday on Wednesday, December 6. The southpaw is considered among the most versatile cricketers of the current generation and unarguably one of the finest fielders of all time.

Having made his international debut in 2009, the Saurashtra cricketer has featured in 67 Tests, 197 ODIs, and 64 T20Is. Jadeja has scored 2,804 runs in Tests at an average of 36.41, 2,756 runs in ODIs, averaging 32.42, and 457 runs in T20Is at a strike rate of 124.52.

Looking at his performance with the ball in international cricket, he has picked up 275 wickets in Tests at an average of 24.07. The left-arm spinner has also taken 220 scalps in ODIs at an average of 36.07. In T20Is, he has scalped 51 wickets at an average of 28.49 and an economy rate of 7.04.

On the occasion of his 35th birthday, we revisit five of his best moments in international cricket.

# 5 Jadeja's blazing cameo against Australia in Canberra

The left-hander during his cameo against Australia in Canberra. (Pic: Getty Images)

Unlike in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Jadeja has not quite tasted a lot of success in T20Is. One of his better performances came in the first T20I against Australia during the 2020-21 tour.

The southpaw smashed an unbeaten 44 off only 23 balls in Canberra as the Men in Blue posted 161/7 while batting first. Jadeja struck five fours and a six in his quick-fire innings to give India the push at the death.

In a move that raised a few eyebrows, he was replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal as a concussion substitute at the start of Australia's innings. Chahal claimed 3/25 as India won the match by 11 runs.

#4 Defining Test innings at The Oval

The southpaw batting during the 2018 Oval Test. (Pic: Getty Images)

Jadeja struggled with the bat in the first few years of his Test career. His defining knock came during the tour of England in 2018.

In the fifth and final Test of the series at The Oval, he scored a resolute 86* off 156 balls as India posted 292 in response to England’s first innings total of 332.

While India went on to lose the match by 118 runs, Jadeja was a changed Test batter after his knock at The Oval, which featured 11 fours and a six, lasting 204 minutes.

Since the Oval encounter, he has featured in 30 Tests, scoring 1,509 runs at an average of 43.11, with three hundreds.

#3 10-wicket match haul against Australia

Ravindra Jadeja ripped through Australia in the Delhi Test earlier this year. (Pic: Getty Images)

Jadeja registered his career-best innings figures (7/42) as well as match figures (10/110) in Tests in the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy match against Australia earlier this year in Delhi. Thanks to his brilliant bowling effort, India won the Test, the second of the series, by six wickets.

The left-arm spinner claimed 3/68 in the first innings as Australia were bowled out for 263 after deciding to bat first. India responded with a disappointing 262. However, Jadeja ran through the Aussie line-up in the second innings, claiming a dominant seven-fer.

The spinner dismissed Usman Khawaja (6), Marnus Labuschagne (35), and Peter Handscomb (0) before running through the tail. Australia were bundled out for 113 in 31.1 overs. India chased down a target of 115 in 26.4 overs.

#2 All-round brilliance in the 2013 Champions Trophy final

The all-rounder was the Player of the Match in the 2013 Champions Trophy final. (Pic: Getty Images)

The fact that Jadeja was the Player of the Match when India lifted an ICC trophy for the last time says a lot about his significance to the team. He starred with both the bat and balls as India beat England by five runs in the 2013 Champions Trophy final in Birmingham.

In a match reduced to 20 overs per side due to rain, India posted 129/7 while batting first. It could have been a lot worse but for Jadeja’s 33* off 25, which featured two fours and two sixes.

The left-arm spinner then claimed figures of 2/24 in his four overs, getting the big wickets of Ian Bell (13) and Jos Buttler (0). England were held to 124/8 as the Men in Blue sneaked home to a memorable win.

#1 Iconic counter-attack in the 2019 World Cup semi-final

Jadeja’s brilliance in the 2019 World Cup semi-final went in vain. (Pic: Getty Images)

It may have come in a losing cause, but Jadeja’s breathtaking counter-attack in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand was something out of the ordinary. Chasing 240 in Manchester, the Men in Blue crumbled to 5/3 by the start of the fourth over.

Despite a mini-fightback, India still found themselves in all sorts of strife at 92/6. When all hope seemed lost, Jadeja decided to take on the Kiwi bowlers and lifted the team’s hopes and morale. The southpaw struck four fours and as many sixes, adding 116 for the seventh wicket with MS Dhoni (50 off 72).

Just when it seemed that India were putting New Zealand under pressure, Jadeja fell for a stunning 77 off 59 balls, holing out in the deep off Trent Boult. India were eventually bowled out for 221, losing the match by 18 runs.