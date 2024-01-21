5 best Test debuts in Australia in the 21st century ft. Shamar Joseph and Washington Sundar (visiting players) 

Playing in Australia is a massive thing for any international player and to become the crowd favourite within days of your Test debut deserves special plaudits. Shamar Joseph, the West Indies left-arm quick was an instant hit among the Australian crowd courtesy of his terrific all-round performance in the opening Test against Australia.

He showed an aggressive character and it was how he handled pressure that impressed everyone. Coming in at No 11 in both innings, Shamar Joseph impressed with the bat and some of his stroke play was at par with the top-order batters. Shamar went on to bag the wicket of Steve Smith in the very first delivery of his Test career and finished with a fifer.

Test cricket isn't easy and that too against the No. 1 Test team and playing in their conditions. Joseph wasn't express but hit the right channels consistently which troubled the Australian batters. His valiant efforts weren't enough though as Australia went on to win the game by 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Having said that, let us have a look at five best Test debuts by visiting players in Australia in the 21st century.

# 5. Lou Vincent- Perth 2001

It was a fairytale start to Lou Vincent's Test career when the former New Zealand opener smashed a brilliant century on debut against Australia back in 2001. Vincent, who was smashing tons for fun in age group level cricket, became just the sixth New Zealander to score a Test century on debut. He also scored a half-century in the second Test as the third Test in Perth ended in a draw.

Quite remarkably, it was also the first instance after 1932 that a visiting debutant scored a Test century in Australia after Iftikhar Ali Khan Patuadi. Vincent was resolute in his defence to start with and then played some fine shots during his knock of 104 which was studded with 14 fours and a six. Vincent looked fluent even in the second innings and scored a fine half-century.

# 4. Faf du Plessis- Adelaide 2012

It turned out to be an incredible Test debut for Faf du Plessis after he had travelled as a reserve player for the tour of England before the tour of Australia. Faf gave an exceptional account of himself and displayed his top-class temperament in his first Test match. South Africa were trying to defend the Test mace and had to win the series in Australia.

After a drawn first Test in Brisbane, Australia gained the ascendancy in the second Test, having reduced the Proteas to 77/4 at the end of Day 4 with South Africa chasing 430.

Du Plessis was 19 not out overnight and never really put a foot wrong on the final day of the Test match. He had scored a stroke-filled 78 in the first innings to announce his arrival in the Test format before unleashing his mental toughness in the second innings.

In what turned out to be one of the most epic knocks by a Test debutant, Du Plessis defied all the verbal volleys from the close-in fielders, a penetrative spell from Peter Siddle, and scored his maiden Test century.

He faced 376 deliveries and spent eight hours in the middle to force an unlikely draw. South Africa went on to win the series after winning the final Test in Perth.

# 3. Washington Sundar- Brisbane 2021

In what turned out to be arguably the greatest comeback in the history of Test cricket, Washington Sundar played a pivotal part in India winning the final Test against Australia and the team winning the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

Sundar, who wasn't even part of the Test squad, remained with the team after the white ball leg and went on to make his Test debut as India were pegged with several injuries all through the tour.

Steve Smith was Washington Sundar's first Test wicket as India applied the brakes on the Aussies in the first innings. He went on to bag two more scalps as Australia were restricted to 369 in the first innings.

The Australian pacers ruled the roost and reduced India to 186/6. Then came Shardul Thakur to join Washington Sundar in the middle and the duo stitched a partnership for the ages.

While Sundar was making his debut, Shardul was playing just his second Test but the maturity they showed at such an important time of the game looked like they had great experience playing the format. Sundar played some delectable strokes and was unfazed by the situation. He went on to score 62 off 144 deliveries and the partnership ensured India got within 33 runs of Australia's first-innings score.

Sundar also bagged the important wicket of David Warner in the second innings as Australia were bowled out for 294. The target of 328 was always going to be a tough ask for India but it was an incredible knock from Rishabh Pant which got the job done for the visitors.

Even in the second innings, Sundar provided much-needed impetus towards the final few overs, when the pressure was on India. He scored 22 off 29 deliveries and made it a memorable outing for himself.

# 2. Aamer Jamal- Perth 2023

Aamer Jamal had a brilliant outing with the ball in his debut Test series against Australia. (Pic: Getty)

Aamer Jamal had an exceptional time with the ball during the recently concluded Test series against Australia. Making his debut in Perth, Jamal bagged a fifer in his very first Test innings, finishing with figures of 6/111.

A naturally attacking bowler, Jamal got some extra bounce from the Perth wicket and kept bowling in the right channels. He started with the wicket of Travis Head and went on to dismiss the centurion David Warner.

He kept inducing the outside edges of the lower-order batters. Despite his six-wicket haul in the first innings, Pakistan capitulated to a 360-run defeat.

# 1. Shamar Joseph

Shamar Joseph became the first West Indies cricketer to bag five wickets and score 50+ runs on his Test debut. While West Indies succumbed to a 10-wicket defeat, Shamar Joseph's incredible performance made him a crowd favourite.

Following the conclusion of the Test match, Joseph expressed his gratitude for the performance and said it was a huge moment for him to get the wicket of Steve Smith in the first delivery of his Test career.

Even before showcasing his skills with the ball, Joseph showed he is no mug with the bat either. Coming into bat at No 11, Joseph took Test cricket like fish to water and looked unfazed by the quality Australian seam attack. He scored 36 off 41 deliveries and shared an impressive 55-run stand for the final wicket with Kemar Roach.

With the ball, he was right on the money on his very first delivery, nicking off Steve Smith with a beautiful away swinger before accounting for Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head and Nathan Lyon to finish with figures of 5/94.

