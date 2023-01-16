5 biggest ODI wins in Indian cricket history 

Team India created history on Sunday (January 15) and recorded the biggest-ever ODI win when they beat Sri Lanka by a massive 317-run margin in the third ODI in Thiruvananthapuram.

With the win, the Men in Blue inflicted an ODI clean-sweep over an Asian opponent for the first time since 2017. India won the first two games of the recently concluded three-match ODI series in Guwahati and Kolkata, respectively.

Since playing their first one-day international match against England in Leeds in 1974, the Indian cricket team has been a dominant force in the format.

The two-time ODI World Cup winners have played the most number of one-day fixtures (1023) and have won as many as 535 matches. Their 535 ODI wins are the second-most by any nation after Australia, who have won 592 of their 975 games.

Over their 49 years of ODI cricket, Team India has recorded countless great victories which are still etched in people’s memories.

With their massive and resounding win over Sri Lanka in our minds, let's take a look at India's five biggest ODI victories (in terms of runs remaining).

#5 224 runs - India vs West Indies in Mumbai - October 2018

During the fourth game of India's five-match ODI series against West Indies in 2018, which India won by 3-1, the Men in Blue recorded a big win by 224 runs.

After electing to bat at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the hosts rode on centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu and posted a formidable total of 377/5.

Rohit and Rayudu set up a terrific 211-run partnership for the third wicket as both batters clobbered the bowlers all around the park. Rohit played a 162-run knock with 20 boundaries and four sixes while Rayudu scored an 81-ball 100.

Towards the end, cameos from MS Dhoni (23 off 15) and Kedar Jadhav (16 off 7) propelled India past the 350-run mark.

Chasing a mammoth target of 378, West Indies' innings never got going. Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed (3-13) and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav (3-42) starred with the ball as India bundled out the Windies for a paltry 153 in 36.2 overs.

#4 227 runs - India vs Bangladesh in Chattogram in December 2022

Team India capped off 2022 on a fantastic note when they thrashed Bangladesh by a hefty margin of 227 runs in their last ODI of the year.

The encounter is fondly remembered due to Ishan Kishan's batting exploits. The southpaw produced a scintillating display of batting in Chattogram, where he clobbered a record 131-ball 210. This innings included 24 fours and 10 lusty maximums. He stitched a 290-run partnership with Virat Kohli, who himself scored an amazing century.

The visitors posted a mammoth 409/8 in their allotted 50 overs. In response, Bangladesh's innings never set about as they were bowled out for just 182 in 34 overs.

Shakib Al Hasan scored 43 runs off 50 balls to emerge as their top scorer. Each of the six bowlers utilized by India produced a solid all-round performance, taking at least one wicket.

With their sensational display, team India recorded their second-biggest ODI win (in terms of runs) - by 227 runs - against a full-member nation.

#3 256 runs - India vs Hong Kong in Karachi in June 2008

During the 2008 edition of the Asia Cup in Pakistan, Team India faced Hong Kong for the very first time in their history. A thundering win by 256 runs for India made the clash memorable.

India had won the toss and elected to bat first. Suresh Raina (101) and MS Dhoni (109*) helped themselves to centuries against a hapless Hong Kong bowling attack. This was after Virender Sehwag (78 off 44) and Gautam Gambhir (51) laid a solid platform. India scored a mammoth 374/4 in their quota of 50 overs.

Hong Kong started the innings on a poor note, losing opener S Ali in the second over. But skipper Tabarak Dar, along with James Atkinson, showed resistance against the Indian seamers.

After the partnership ended, the Associate nation couldn't bounce back as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Piyush Chawla finished the match with career-best figures of 4-23 for India.

Virender Sehwag too scalped a couple of wickets in his third over as the Men in Blue bowled Hong Kong out for 118 inside 37 overs.

#2 257 - India vs Bermuda in Port of Spain in March 2007

India's biggest away win and second-biggest overall ODI win came when they trounced Bermuda by a colossal margin of 257 runs at the 2007 ODI World Cup in Trinidad.

After losing their tournament opener to Bangladesh, India needed to defeat Bermuda in order to stay in the competition. However, they were off to a horrible start after Robin Uthappa was dismissed for three courtesy of a brilliant catch taken by Dwayne Leverock.

The Indian batting received some impetus from a 202-run partnership between Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly. Sehwag got to his first-ever World Cup century before being dismissed on 114 off 87 balls.

After Ganguly’s dismissal for 89, Yuvraj Singh, along with Sachin Tendulkar, added 122 from just 62 deliveries before the former was dismissed for a 46-ball 83.

India ended their innings on 413/5 with Tendulkar reaching his half-century and finishing with a quick-fire 57.

In reply, Bermuda got nowhere close to India’s target despite David Hemp’s valiant, unbeaten 76. India bowled out the minnows for just 156, the only time Bermuda crossed 100 in the entire tournament.

India’s win by 257 runs still remains the biggest win by an Asian team in an ODI World Cup game.

#1 317 runs - India vs Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram in January 2023

Team India made history with their resounding win in the 3rd ODI on Sunday [Pic Credit: BCCI]

With their latest win on the list, Team India scripted history on Sunday (January 15). As mentioned earlier, the Rohit Sharma-led unit steamrolled past Sri Lanka by a gargantuan margin of 317 runs in the most recent third ODI in Thiruvananthapuram.

Their striking 317-run triumph is now not only India's biggest ODI win but also records the first instance of any team registering a victory by more than 300 runs in ODIs.

After choosing to bat first on a docile track, the hosts posted a mammoth score of 390/5 in the first innings. Centuries from Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli set India up for their memorable win at the Greenfield Stadium.

While Gill struck 14 sumptuous boundaries en route to his 97-ball 116, Kohli continued his merry run with the bat. The Delhi lad registered his second-best individual ODI score of 166* in just 110 balls.

Kohli's masterful innings was laced with 13 boundaries and as many as eight lusty maximums. Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer also contributed with 42 and 38, respectively.

Even if the outcome was inevitable, the Lankan batters' meek surrender in the second innings was startling to witness. Mohammed Siraj's fiery new-ball spell saw the guests reduced to 37/5 inside the powerplay.

With Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav sharing a couple of wickets each, India quickly wrapped up the Sri Lankan unit inside 22 overs. The Dasun Shanaka-led side ended the series in a humiliating fashion as they could only score a paltry 73 in the game.

India's 317-run win has now overtaken New Zealand's 295-run win over Ireland as the biggest-ever victory in the one-day international history.

