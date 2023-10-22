5 biggest wins in ODI World Cups by runs ft. South Africa

A resurgent South Africa routed England by 229 runs in Match 20 of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 on Saturday, October 21, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The win helped the Proteas boost their net run rate following a dispiriting defeat against the Netherlands in the previous game.

The Proteas rode on Heinrich Klaasen's explosive century (109 off 67 balls), backed by brisk fifties from Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, and Marco Jansen, to post a mammoth 399/7.

A clinical bowling display led by Gerald Coetzee (3 for 35) bundled out Jos Buttler and Co. for a mediocre 170 in just 22 overs.

This was the eighth-highest winning margin by a team in terms of runs in the quadrennial showpiece. So, which are the biggest wins in World Cups, by runs? Let's take a look at the five biggest World Cup wins, on this parameter, below.

#1 Australia - 275 runs vs Afghanistan, Perth, 2015

Riding on the blazing century of David Warner (178) and fifties from Steve Smith (95) and Glenn Maxwell (88), Australia scripted the highest total - 417/6 - in World Cup history (at the time) on March 4, 2015.

Making best use of the conditions at the Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) stadium in Perth, left-arm pacer Mitchell Johnson (4/22) peppered the Afghanistan batters with nasty bouncers.

Fellow pacer Mitchell Starc (2/18) delivered his trademark in-swinging yorkers too as Afghanistan were bowled out for 142 and lost the match by 275 runs. Australia went on to lift the title on home soil for the fifth time, first time Down Under.

#2 India - 257 runs vs Bermuda, Port of Spain, 2007

Australia, in the match mentioned above, broke India's record for the highest total in the World Cup. The Men in Blue set the record against Bermuda at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on March 19, 2007.

Two days after suffering a humiliating loss at the hands of underdogs Bangladesh, four of India's top six contributed powerfully to take them to a mammoth 413/5 at the same venue.

Virender Sehwag (114) and Saurav Ganguly (89) shone at the top with their 202-run stand for the second wicket. Then, Yuvraj Singh (83) and Sachin Tendulkar (57*) forged another powerful alliance for 122 runs for the fifth wicket.

In response to India's fireworks, Bermuda were shot down for 156 in 43.1 overs with Ajit Agarkar (3/38), Anil Kumble (3/38), and Zaheer Khan (2/32) doing major damage. Although India were knocked out from the group stage, this remains one of the biggest victories for the Men in Blue in the World Cup.

#3 South Africa - 257 runs vs West Indies, Sydney, 2015

A monstrous knock from former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers rocked the spirit of West Indies bowlers in front of an electrifying crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground in this match. An unbeaten 162 from off 66 balls, laced with 17 fours and eight sixes, shattered numerous records.

It was such an inspiring knock that it overshadowed the fifties notched up by three of the top four - Hashim Amla (65), Faf du Plessis (62), and Rilee Rossouw (61).

The big chase of the West Indies folded up on 151 in 33.1 overs despite the presence of power-hitters like Chris Gayle, Dwayne Smith, Lendl Simmons, and Andre Russell. South Africa registered a thumping 257-run victory in Pool B to boost their NRR.

#4 Australia - 256 runs vs Namibia, Potchefstroom, 2003

Eventual champions Australia defeated Namibia by 256 runs in a Pool A fixture of the ICC World Cup 2003 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on February 27, 2003.

Australia posted 301 for 6 in the first innings powered by half-centuries from Matthew Hayden (88), Andrew Symonds (59), and Darren Lehmann (50*).

Australian legend Glenn McGrath bowled the most economical spell of the tournament - 7/15 from seven overs - to shoot down the African team for a paltry 45 in just 14 overs.

Andy Bichel (2/0) and Brett Lee (1/26) complemented the 'Pigeon' in terrorising the Namibia batting unit.

#5 Sri Lanka - 243 runs vs Bermuda, Port of Spain, 2007

Even before getting annihilated by India, Bermuda faced the brunt of another Asian giant in Sri Lanka, who finished the 2007 World Cup as runners-up. Mahela Jayawardene (85*) and Kumar Sangakkara (76) scored a chunk of runs in the middle before Chamara Silva flourished late in the innings.

Bermuda were bowled out for 78 courtesy of Farveez Mahroof (4/23) and Lasith Malinga's (3/10) brilliance with the ball. Sri Lanka comprehensively won their tournament opener by 243 runs in Trinidad.