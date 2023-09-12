5 bowlers who dismissed both Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli in the same ODI ft. Dunith Wellalage

Sri Lankan spinner Dunith Wellalage had a great outing in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against India on Tuesday, picking up his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs. Wellalage's sensational bowling helped the Lankans bowl India out for just 213 on a pitch that wasn't the easist to bat on.

The left-arm spinner returned figures of 5-40, picking up some huge scalps along the way. While picking up five wickets is an achievemnt in itself, what will give Wellalage more joy is the fact that he accounted for both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India's two best batters.

Not many bowlers can claim to have dismissed both Sharma and Kohli in the same game. Wellalage is now one of those bowlers, and he will be looking to build on this performance in the future.

On that note, here's a look at five bowlers who dismissed both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the same ODI:

#1. Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi caused India all sorts of trouble in their recent Asia Cup encounter against Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is currently one of the best bowlers in the world, achieved this feat in Pakistan's group stage clash against India in the ongoing Asia Cup. India won the toss and elected to bat first at Pallekele but failed to make use of the advantage. Afridi bowled a terrific spell up-front, dismissing both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in quick succession.

He first knocked over Rohit Sharma's off stump with an inswinger and then accounted for Kohli's wicket in his next over. His phenomenal performance helped Pakitan reduce India to 66-4 before they recovered to post a total of 266. The match ended in a stalemate as the second innings was washed out.

#2. Mohammed Amir

Amir's stunning spell put India on the backfoot early in the innings

Riding on a fantastic century by Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan set India a target of 339 in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy. In response, India were bundled out for just 158, with a rampaging Mohammed Amir destroying India's top-order. He ended with figures of 3-16 to help Pakistan defeat India and win the coveted trophy.

Amir dismissed both Sharma and Kohli, setting the tone for Pakistan's dominance in the second innings. He first got rid of Sharma, courtesy of an inswinger, and then dismissed Kohli, the then-Indian captain, in his next over.

Amir's strikes left India in a situation from which they could never recover, helping Pakistan win their maiden Champions Trophy crown.

#3. Sunil Narine

Although he has played only 65 ODIs, Sunil Narine can prudly say that he's dismissed both Rohit and Kohli in the same ODI

Sunil Narine, a certified T20 great, has also picked up the wickets of both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the same ODI. Narine managed the feat in a game against India in the 2013 Champions Trophy. Batting first at The Oval, West Indies could only notch up a total of 233 in their 50 overs as Ravindra Jadeja picked up a five-wicket haul.

India made light work of the chase as they got home with more than 10 overs to spare. Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten century to help India thrash West Indies. India lost only two wickets, with Narine picking up both of them. He first dismissed Rohit Sharma for 52 and then got rid of Virat Kohli for 22.

While he has not played too many ODIs, Narine will always cherish this elusive distinction.

#4. Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan registered a five-wicket haul against India in the 2015 World Cup

In the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, India met Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval. India batted first and posted a total of 300, with Virat Kohli smashing a sublime century. For Pakistan, pacer Sohail Khan was the star, as he picked up a five-wicket haul against the arch-rivals.

Khan's wickets included those of India's premier batters, Sharma and Kohli. He provided Pakistan with a breakthrough by dismissing Sharma early in the innings, and then got rid of Kohli in the 46th over, helping his side breathe a sigh of relief.

India went on to win the game quite easily as Pakistan could only score 224, conceding the high-pressure game by 76 runs. Kohli was adjudged the player-of-the-match for his ton.

#5. Lonwabo Tsotsobe

Lonwabo Tsotsobe, one of the many left-arm pacers who have troubled Rohit and Kohli

In an ODI between India and South Africa in Durban in 2013, the hosts put up a score of 280 on the board in the first innings thanks to centuries by Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla. India could only manage to score 146 in turn, handing the Proteas a terrific 134-run victory.

The victory was set up by some superb pace bowling by the trioka of Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Lonwabo Tsotsobe. Tsotsobe was particularly impressive as as he returned figures of 4-25, picking up the wickets of both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli along the way.

The speedster bowled with immaculate pace and accuracy against the two batters, inducing false shots to have the last laugh. He also dismissed Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja to complete his four-wicket haul.