5 bowlers to watch out for in CPL 2024 ft. Shamar Joseph

The 2024 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will get underway on Friday (August 30). The first match of the tournament will see the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons go up against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in Antingua. Defending champions Guyana Amazon Warriors will be in action the next day when they face the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

The Falcons are the new inductees in the upcoming CPL season. They replace the Jamaica Tallawahs - winners of the 2013, 2016 and the 2022 editions. Led by Brandon King, they will look to get off to a winning start on the opening day.

The franchise league in the Caribbean has unearthed some young talents since its inception, including fast bowlers. Many fast bowlers from across the globe made their first impression in the CPL before playing for their countries.

This year will also see many bowlers, young and experienced, look to showcase their abilities in the league. On that note, we take a look at five bowlers to watch out for in CPL 2024.

#1 Shamar Joseph

The young fast bowler took the world by storm during the West Indies' 2023-24 Test series in Australia. He picked up five wickets on his debut before registering a game changing seven-wicket haul at the Gabba, helping the visitors register their first win over the Aussies in 27 years.

Since then, he has been a hot property across various franchise leagues. He played a single game for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024 and has also featured in a couple of games for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the last edition of the CPL.

The 24-year-old, who has played six Tests and five T20Is, will be one of the few bowlers to watch out for in CPL 2024 while playing for Guyana.

#2 Anrich Nortje

While his career has been marred by injuries, Anrich Nortje has the ability to rack up good pace and knock down batting units, which make him a match winner. The Proteas international is a known face in T20 leagues, having played in the IPL, SA20 and Major League Cricket.

This will be his first stint in the CPL, so Nortje will be keen to make an impact. He will form a crucial part of the St Kitts and Nevis Patriorts bowling unit alongside compatriot Tabraiz Shamsi and Odean Smith.

Nortje has 167 wickets in 128 innings at an economy rate of 7.68, with best figures of 4-7.

#3 Noor Ahmad

The young Afghanistan spinner is a very well known face in franchise cricket, having played in the IPL, SA20, Lanka Premier League, Pakistan Premier League, and Big Bash League, among others.

Noor Ahmad has a rare skillset - left-arm wrist spin - making him a go-to bowler for every team he plays for. The 19-year-old has also delivered the goods, picking up 115 T20 wickets, with best figures of 5-11.

His tight line and length and quality variations make him an unique talent, which will be on display for the Saint Lucia Kings in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League.

#4 Matthew Forde

Matthew Forde is one of the few bright prospects to come out of the West Indies and will be one of the bowlers who will be keenly followed in CPL 2024.

Forde, who made his international debut in December last year, has made his impression at the highest level. The 22-year-old picked up eight wickets in four T20Is in the recent series against South Africa, including two three-wicket hauls.

Forde, though, has quite a bit of experience in the CPL, picking up 15 wickets in as many games. Coming from a good internationl stint, he's expected to play a crucial role for the Saint Lucia Kings in the upcoming season.

#5 Joshua Little

The Ireland-born pacer is one of the best left-arm seamers in the business right now. Little's ability to swing the new ball and hit the right areas make him a talent to watch out for.

The 24-year-old has featured in various T20 leagues, scalping 152 wickets in 130 matches, including three four-wicket and one five-wicket hauls. Little is also Ireland's go-to bowler with 78 wickets from 69 T20Is.

He's expected to lead the Trinbago Knight Riders' bowling unit as the franchise look to return to go all the way after finishing runners-up last season.

