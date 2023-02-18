5 bowlers whose 1st Test wicket was Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the greatest Test batters of all time. He is one of the few batters who has aggregated over 8,000 runs in the longest format of the game. So far, the star Indian batter has recorded 27 hundreds, 28 half-centuries, and seven double centuries in his legendary Test career.

Although Kohli has not been at his best in recent years, the Indian batter has a magnificent batting average of 48.69 in Test cricket. His highest score is 254*, and he has smashed 915 fours while donning the whites for the nation.

It is the dream of every bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli. Very few bowlers can claim that they dismissed him on their Test debut. Australian spinner Todd Murphy accomplished the feat in the Nagpur Test last week, but it was not his first wicket.

Here's a list of the five bowlers who opened their account in Test cricket by dismissing Virat Kohli.

#1 Matthew Kuhnemann, Australia

India v Australia - 2nd Test: Day 2 (Image: Getty)

Australia's left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann received his maiden Test cap at the Arun Jaitley Stadium yesterday (February 17). He opened his account in Test cricket today (February 18) by trapping Virat Kohli in front of his stumps.

It was a controversial decision as replays showed that the ball hit Kohli's bat and pad at the same time, but the third umpire gave the benefit of the doubt to the on-field umpire's decision and ruled Kohli out.

#2 Kagiso Rabada, South Africa

South Africa Training Session (Image: Getty)

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada was the first player to dismiss Virat Kohli and open his account in Test cricket. Rabada made his Test debut in a match against India at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in 2015.

Virat scored one run off three balls before handing a catch to Dean Elgar off Kagiso Rabada's bowling on the fourth delivery that he faced.

#3 Alzarri Joseph, West Indies

Australia v West Indies - Second Test: Day 3 (Image: Getty)

Another debutant fast bowler who dismissed Virat Kohli in single digits was Alzarri Joseph. The Caribbean pacer accomplished the feat at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in August 2016.

Kohli made three runs before Joseph dismissed him caught out. Darren Bravo took the catch to send Kohli back to the pavilion.

#4 Anrich Nortje, South Africa

South Africa's express fast bowler Anrich Nortje made his debut against India on October 10, 2019 at the MCA Stadium. He remained wicketless in his first match but opened his account in the second Test with Virat Kohli's wicket.

Nortje trapped Kohli in front of his stumps when the batter was on 12. He could not take any more wickets in that game.

#5 Senuran Muthusamy, South Africa

In the same series, Senuran Muthusamy also opened his account in Test cricket with the prized scalp of Virat Kohli. The left-arm spin bowler took a catch off his own bowling to send Kohli back to the dressing room when he was on 20.

Vizag played host to that Test match in October 2019. Muthusamy played only one Test after that game and has been out of the South African Test team for more than three years now.

