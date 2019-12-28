5 countries with the highest win percentage in ODIs this decade

2484 completed games played by 23 teams, 3 World Cups, 2 Champions Trophies and some of the all-time greatest game - that is how ODI cricket spanned across this decade. The 2010s started with the anticipation of the 2011 World Cup and ended with the dramatic 2019 World Cup while all three World Cups of the decade were won by co-hosting teams (India, Australia, and England respectively). India and Pakistan took home the Champions Trophies in 2013 and 2017 respectively, both of which were held in England.

Sri Lanka with 256 games (242 completed) has played the most number of ODI matches this decade, while only five teams (India, Sri Lanka, Australia, Pakistan, and England) have played more than 200 games. As the decade comes to an end, we look back at the five most successful ODI teams of the 2010s in terms of win percentage.

#5 New Zealand (Win Percentage - 53.84%)

New Zealand is one of the two sides to have qualified for the semifinals in every ODI World Cup this decade

With 98 wins from 182 complete games, New Zealand were one of the five teams to have a win percentage above 50%. Perennial dark horses New Zealand saw a dramatic turnaround when Brendon McCullum took over the reigns. They are one of the two teams along with India to enter the semifinals in all three World Cups this decade. They entered the semifinals of the 2011 World with an upset win over South Africa, who were one of the favorites for the tournament. The Kiwis started as favourites for the 2015 World Cup which they co-hosted with the Aussies, but the Australians crushed the Kiwi dreams with a one-sided encounter in the finals.

The 2019 World Cup saw Kiwis stroll into the semifinals, where they upset the Indian juggernaut. However, the finals saw one of the most dramatic ODI matches ever, which went into a super over and then culminated with the winner being decided on the basis of boundary count. New Zealand were at the receiving end of one of the biggest heartbreaks the game has witnessed.

Note: Win % = Number of wins out of the total number of completed matches

Only teams having played a minimum of 100 games have been considered

