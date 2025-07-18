5 cricket experts who want Jasprit Bumrah to play ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test ft. Anil Kumble

After losing the third Test match against England at Lord's by 22 runs, Shubman Gill's India face a must-win scenario. They will now arrive in Manchester for the fourth Test in the series, starting on July 23. The visitors are 1-2 down in the five-match series, having lost the series opener at Headingley and clinched victory in the second Test at Edgbaston.

A key decision that India will have to make is whether or not to include Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI for the crunch game. The 31-year-old missed the second match but took a five-wicket haul in the first innings, at Headingley and at Lord's

Here are the thoughts of five former India players who believe that Bumrah should play in the fourth Test match at Manchester.

#1. Anil Kumble

Former India captain Anil Kumble said that Jasprit Bumrah should play the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. The 54-year-old believes that the ace pacer had to play the Test match as India are facing a must-win situation.

Kumble added that Bumrah should play the fifth Test at The Oval as well, and if required, he could miss matches in India's home season.

"I would certainly, if I'm a part of that group, I would certainly push Bumrah to play the next game because that's crucial. If he doesn't play and then you lose the Test match, that's it. Series is done and dusted. I think Bumrah should play both the Test matches," Kumble told JioHotstar on Monday, July 14.

"I know he said, I'm only going to play three. We have a long break after this. You don't need to play the home series. You can take a break if you want. But Bumrah should be playing the next," he added.

#2. Sunil Gavaskar

Another former India captain, Sunil Gavaskar, also called for Bumrah to play in the fourth Test at Manchester.

After the visitors had lost the third Test by 22 runs, the 76-year-old said that no cricketer who travelled with the Indian team was on a holiday. Hence, they must play if they are part of the touring squad overseas.

“No superstar player should take a break. You have not come here for a holiday. You should get some cricket. You are playing for India. You are not here for a cruise or something like that,” Gavaskar said on Sony Sports after India's loss in the third Test (via Zee News).

#3. Irfan Pathan

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also voiced his opinion in the debate surrounding the inclusion of Jasprit Bumrah in India's playing XI for the Manchester Test.

He said that the nine-day break between the third and the fourth Tests should offer sufficient time for Bumrah to rest and be ready to play at Old Trafford.

“Every team management wants their best player to feature in every game, but the workload management also depends on the bowler’s fitness - whether he is feeling tired or not, whether there are any other complications," Pathan told Sportstar.

"But there is a nine-day gap in between, and that should be more than enough for recovery. Since it’s a series decider, he must play, unless there’s an injury. A player picking and choosing games is never ideal for any team," he added.

#4. Farokh Engineer

Former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer also said that Bumrah should play in the Old Trafford Test, starting on July 23.

Engineer believes that the pacer should play in the game since there are enough days to rest between the Lord's and Manchester Tests. Hence, he should feature in the playing XI with the series on the line.

"No, if he’s fit, he must play. He’s the best fast bowler in the world today and incredibly loyal to India. We have enough rest days between Tests. He can be managed—bowl short spells, use the dressing room facilities, get massages, and come back. But he must play, especially with the series at stake," Engineer said.

#5. Deep Dasgupta

Another former wicketkeeper, Deep Dasgupta, said that Jasprit Bumrah has to play the Old Trafford Test, considering India are 1-2 down in the series.

Dasgupta also reiterated that there is a long gap between the Lord's and the Manchester Tests, and the relevance of the latter is significant.

"Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth Test, absolutely yes. I've heard rumors that the plan for him was to play in the first, third and fifth Tests. But now, when India are 1-2 behind, the fourth Test becomes very, very crucial. You would definitely want the world's best bowler to play. There is an eight-day gap between the two Tests. It remains to be seen whether the fifth Test is still relevant after the fourth Test, but the relevance of the fourth Test is considerable," he said.

Meanwhile, the fifth and final Test of the series between India and England will be played at The Oval, starting from July 31.

