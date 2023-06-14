5 cricketers who became world champions before making their debut in that particular format

Becoming the world champion is the dream of all cricketers who play international cricket. The cricketers aim to break into the squads of their respective nations for tournaments like World Cup and dream to produce a match-winning performance for their nation at the grand stage.

Not all great cricketers can boast of winning a World Cup in their careers. Some of the best batters and top bowlers missed out on becoming world champions. On the other hand, there have been five such players in cricket history who won an ICC trophy before they made their debuts in that particular format. Here's a list of five such players.

#1 Piyush Chawla won T20 World Cup 2007, made T20I debut in 2010

Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was a member of the squad that lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup title in South Africa. Chawla did not get an opportunity to play for India in that tournament or in any T20I before that mega event.

The leg-spinner had to wait almost three years for his maiden T20I cap. Chawla finally made his debut in the shortest format of the game for India against South Africa in a group-stage match of T20 World Cup 2010.

#2 Josh Inglis won ICC World Test Championship but is yet to play a single Test

Wicket-keeper batter Josh Inglis joined this unique club of cricketers last week. He was present in the Australian squad as a back-up wicket-keeping option for the ICC World Test Championship final 2023. Since Alex Carey was fit and available to play against India in WTC final 2013, Inglis warmed the benches.

However, after the Australian team defeated India, Inglis joined the rest of the squad in celebrations. He also clicked a picture with the WTC trophy. Interestingly though, Inglis is yet to play a Test for Australia.

#3 James Tredwell won T20 World Cup 2010, made his T20I debut

Like Piyush Chawla, England leg-spinner James Tredwell had to wait for a long time for his T20I debut even though he was a T20 World Cup winner. Tredwell was one of the cricketers present in the England squad that won T20 World Cup 2010 in West Indies.

The leg-spinner received his first T20I cap on December 20, 2012 for a T20I match against India in Pune.

#4 Sunil Valson won 1983 World Cup, but never played an international match

Sunil Valson has had one of the most bizarre cricketing careers. The left-arm fast-medium bowler was a part of the Indian squad that won the 1983 World Cup in England.

However, Valson never represented India in any format of the game. He had a great record in domestic cricket, where he took 212 first-class wickets in 75 matches.

#5 Lawrence Rowe made his ODI debut a few months after winning 1975 World Cup

The first-ever Cricket World Cup took place in the year 1975. West Indies won that mega event in England. Top-order batter Lawrence Rowe was one of the cricketers present in the Caribbean squad in that tournament.

Rowe had neither made his ODI debut before the World Cup nor did he play any matches in the mega event. A few months after winning the tournament, Rowe made his ODI debut against Australia on December 20, 1975.

