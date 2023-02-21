5 cricketers who had complaints filed against them

Cricketers have gained enormous popularity in recent years. Due to the IPL and other tournaments, the fan-following of cricketers has reached the next level. Players like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have millions of fans across the world.

However, the lives of all cricketers are not the same. Some players unluckily land up in trouble and even get complaints registered against them. Social media influencer Sapna Gill recently filed a complaint against Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw, alleging illegal acts of molesting and outraging modesty.

"Criminal complaint registered against Prithvi Shaw, Ashish Surendra Yadav, Brijesh & others (not known to complainant) for illegal acts of molesting and outraging the modesty of Sapna Gill u/s 34, 120b, 144, 146, 148, 149, 323, 324, 351, 354 & 509 of IPC," Sapna's legal representative advocate Ali Kaashif Deshmukh said.

Shaw is yet to make an official comment regarding the controversy, but reports have claimed that the Indian cricketer was not at fault for the situation. This is not the first time a complaint has been filed against an international cricketer.

On that note, here's a list of five cricketers who had a complaint filed against them.

#1 One of England's current cricketers: Ben Stokes

England Cricketer Ben Stokes On Trial For Affray (Image: Getty)

England's current Test captain Ben Stokes had a fight near a nightclub in Bristol back in 2017. He was involved in a brawl with two other men on the street and had to appear in court thereafter. Stokes punched one of them, landing them unconscious. His teammate Alex Hales was also involved in the incident.

Following the unsavory episode, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) heavily fined both Hales and Stokes. The current England Test skipper said that he acted in self-defense. 11 months later, he was cleared of affray.

#2 Vinod Kambli

Outlook India @Outlookindia



outlookindia.com/sports/fir-aga… #VinodKambli 's wife Andrea in her police complaint alleged that he threw the handle of a cooking pan at her due to which she suffered a head injury, the official from #Bandra police station said. #VinodKambli's wife Andrea in her police complaint alleged that he threw the handle of a cooking pan at her due to which she suffered a head injury, the official from #Bandra police station said. outlookindia.com/sports/fir-aga…

Earlier this month, former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli's wife Andrea filed a police complaint against him for throwing the handle of a cooking pan at her. Kambli was reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

The couple's 12-year-old son tried to intervene in the fight between his parents, but the throw from Kambli ended up injuring his wife.

#3 Yuvraj Singh

An FIR was filed against former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh in February 2021 over a 'disrespectful' comment made by him towards the Dalit Society during an Instagram live with Rohit Sharma.

Singh apologized for his comments, but a case was registered against him at Hisar's Hansi police station.

#4 One of Sri Lanka's current cricketers: Danushka Gunathilaka

During the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament in Australia, police arrested Sri Lankan squad member Danushka Gunathilaka after a woman filed a complaint against him.

The woman accused Gunathilaka of forcing himself on her. They reportedly met on a dating application. Soon after the incident, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) suspended him from all formats of cricket with immediate effect.

#5 One of Pakistan's current cricketers: Sohail Tanvir

Pakistan's left-arm fast bowler Sohail Tanvir had a complaint filed against him by his wife Nosheen Agha back in 2011. The dispute allegedly started after Tanvir married another girl chosen by his family without informing Nosheen.

She even claimed that the Pakistan cricketer threatened to leave Islamabad and move to another city.

Poll : 0 votes