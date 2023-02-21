Instagram influencer Sapna Gill files case against Prithvi Shaw for 'illegal acts' of molesting, outraging modesty

Social media influencer Sapna Gill has filed a case against Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw for acts of molesting and outraging her modesty. Gill filed the report after the magistrate granted her bail earlier on Tuesday (February 21).

As per ANI, Sapna Gill's legal representative, advocate Ali Kaashif Deshmukh said that a case has been filed against Shaw, Ashish Surendra Yadav, Brijesh and others for the aforementioned activities. Here's what Deshmukh was quoted as saying by ANI:

"Criminal complaint registered against Prithvi Shaw, Ashish Surendra Yadav, Brijesh & others (not known to complainant) for illegal acts of molesting and outraging the modesty of Sapna Gill u/s 34, 120b, 144, 146, 148, 149, 323, 324, 351, 354 & 509 of IPC."

Sapna Gill has reportedly claimed that Shaw hit her on her chest and arms. It was previously reported that she wanted selfies with the star Indian player and that they had an argument over the matter. However, Gill said that she neither knew Shaw nor did she ask for selfies with him. Shaw is yet to comment on the controversy, though.

Prithvi Shaw will aim to put full stop on controversy before IPL 2023

The IPL 2023 season begins on March 31, with Shaw's team Delhi Capitals scheduled to face the Lucknow Super Giants in an evening game at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium on April 1.

The Delhi Capitals management and Shaw will hope to end this controversy as soon as possible and shift their focus to IPL 2023. DC will be without the services of regular captain Rishabh Pant this year.

Even senior opener David Warner is struggling with injuries and is ruled out of the rest of Australia's ongoing tour of India. In Pant and Warner's imminent absence, Shaw will be one of the key players for DC in IPL 2023.

