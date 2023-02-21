Sapna Gill’s application seeks molestation FIR against Prithvi Shaw

Social media influencer Sapna Gill has filed an application at a Mumbai police station, seeking registration of an FIR against Prithvi Shaw and others for alleged molestation.

Gill, who was arrested following the attack on Shaw in connection with a controversy that erupted over clicking of selfies, was released on bail by a magistrate court on Monday, February 20.

According to a report in PTI, in her application filed through her advocate Kaashif Ali Khan at the Airport police station in Andheri, Gill sought registration of an FIR against cricketer Shaw, his friend Ashish Yadav and others for “alleged molestation and outraging of modesty”.

In her application, Gill claimed that she and her friend Shobhit Thakur regularly visited the club near which the alleged incident took place. Thakur, a cricket fan, apparently approached Shaw for a selfie. According to Gill’s application:

“Thakur, who is just a teenager, was unaware of the brutality of the drunken mob. Thakur was helpless and was unable to defend himself. Hence, she (Gill) intervened and entered the fray trying to stop Shaw and others from further harming and injuring Thakur.”

The social media’s influencer plea also claimed that she begged and pleaded with Shaw, who was in an “inebriated” state.

Sapna Gill claimed Prithvi Shaw ‘hit’ her

Following her arrest, Gill, during a hearing in a Mumbai court on February 17, alleged that Shaw of hit her on the chest and arms. She further claimed that the young batter even apologized to her and requested not to file a police complaint.

PTI quoted the social media influencer as telling the court:

"He (Shaw) hit me on the chest and arms. We were there just to take help of police. They were eight to ten people and we were just two.

"I do not know him, nor I have ever seen him. I never asked for a selfie with him. He was totally drunk. He was in front of a police station, he could have filed the FIR then only.”

Earlier in his complaint, Shaw’s friend Yadav claimed that both Gill and Thakur were in an inebriated state and started arguing with Shaw over his refusal to click selfies.

He added that the cricketer’s car was attacked by Thakur with a baseball bat. According to Yadav, a few people chased their car and broke the rear windshield of the vehicle with a baseball bat.

Based on Yadav’s complaint, the Oshiwara police in Mumbai registered an FIR against Gill and seven others under Indian Penal Code sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), and other offenses.

