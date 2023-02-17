Sapna Gill arrested for alleged attack on Prithvi Shaw - All you need to know

A social media influencer named Sapna Gill has been arrested for an alleged attack on Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw’s car.

The model and actress is currently staying in Mumbai but hails from Chandigarh. She often uploads dancing and entertaining videos on Instagram, where enjoys a fanbase of 222K followers.

Gill is also available on video platforms like Josh, YouTube, and Snapchat. The 31-year-old has often been spotted with Bhojpuri superstars Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh and Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’.

As per News18, Gill has worked in several Bhojpuri movies – Nirahua Chalal London, Mera Watan and Kashi Amarnath.

Watch: Prithvi Shaw manhandled for refusing to take selfies

Prithvi Shaw was allegedly manhandled and his friends’ car was attacked with a baseball bat outside a hotel in Santacruz, Mumbai during the early hours of Wednesday, February 15.

As per the complaint, Shaw was approached by Sapna Gill and her friend, identified as Shobit Thakur, for selfies. The cricketer initially took some pictures before turning down the demand. The couple then started to misbehave with Shaw and were shown the exit door by the hotel manager.

Following the incident, Shaw and his friend stepped out after having dinner at the hotel. The angry couple and their aides armed with baseball bats chased the cricketer and attacked the car’s windshield near a traffic signal at Oshiwara in Mumbai.

In a clip that has come to light, Shaw can be seen protecting his car from the social media influencer armed with a baseball bat.

Watch the video below:

As per ANI, the influencer has been arrested for allegedly attacking the cricketer’s car and blackmailing him for a fake police case by demanding Rs 50,000. The complaint was filed by Shaw’s friend Ashish Yadav at Oshiwara police station.

Meanwhile, Kashif Ali, the influencer's lawyer, has defended the charges against Gill and her friends.

Speaking to the Times Now, he said:

"Sapna & her friend asked for a selfie from Mr. Shaw, who was heavily drunk. The hotel staff even deleted the CCTV footage."

Prithvi Shaw is yet to release a statement regarding the incident. The cricketer will next be seen in action for Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2023.

