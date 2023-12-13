5 cricketers who contested parliamentary elections ft. Gautam Gambhir

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world. Millions of fans watch the sport live. With tournaments like IPL getting more popularity, the cricketers are no less than celebrities of any field in today's era.

However, just like any sport, a cricketer can play at the top level for only a limited number of years. After retiring from the sport, the player has to change his profession. Most of the players become a coach or a commentator after retirement, but a few names have even decided to join politics and serve their nation.

In this listicle, we will look at the five such cricketers who have contested parliamentary elections.

#1 Gautam Gambhir is a Member of Parliament in India

Former Indian captain Gautam Gambhir is a Member of Parliament. He joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in India after retirement from cricket. Shortly after that, Gambhir contested the election and won from the East Delhi region.

Gambhir has actively donated food to the needy. The drive is known as Ek Asha Jan Rasoi, wherein the poor people can have a proper meal for just ₹1. Gambhir recently mentioned that he works as a commentator and plays in Legends League to earn money for charity purposes.

#2 Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is yet to retire from international cricket, but he has already shown his interest in politics. Shakib will contest the parliamentary elections in Bangladesh next month.

He has joined the ruling Awami League party of Bangladesh. The star all-rounder will contest polls from his home district and compete in the Magura-1 constituency, which is almost 175 km away from Dhaka.

#3 Imran Khan

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan not only contested the parliamentary elections but also became the Prime Minister of his country. Khan served as the PM of Pakistan from August 2018 to April 2022.

Apart from being a former Prime Minister of his country, Khan is also famous for his captaincy. Pakistan won their only ODI World Cup trophy under his leadership in 1992.

#4 Sanath Jayasuriya

Former Sri Lankan all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya won a seat in his hometown Matara during the 2010 elections in Sri Lanka. Jayasuriya was playing for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL at that time.

The all-rounder was a part of the ruling United People's Freedom Alliance (UPFA) led by Mahinda Rajapaksa. He has left politics now, having worked as a Member of Parliament in the past.

#5 Mohammad Azharuddin

Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin led the nation in multiple World Cup events. After retiring, Azharuddin has shifted his focus to politics and cricket administration.

In 2014, Azharuddin participated in the parliamentary elections. He joined the Indian National Congress (INC) and contested for a seat in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur of Rajasthan. His popularity could not help him secure the majority as BJP's Sukhbir Singh Jaunpuria defeated him by a margin of more than 1,00,000 votes. Azharuddin even lost the election for Jubilee Hills constituency in Telangana this year.