5 cricketers who debuted before Stuart Broad and are yet to retire

Stuart Broad will retire from all formats of cricket after the Ashes 2023 series ends. The right-arm pace bowler made his debut for England back in 2006. England included him in their playing XI for a T20I against Pakistan in Bristol 17 years ago.

Since then, Broad has represented England in 166 Test matches, 121 ODIs and 56 T20Is. He even captained the team in a few white-ball games. Broad achieved the highest success in Test cricket, where he bagged more than 600 wickets.

Stuart Broad gave up on white-ball cricket early to focus on the longest format of the game. He played his last T20 game in January 2017, while his last List-A match was in July 2017.

Broad continued to play for England even after turning 37. Very few fast bowlers can boast about playing Test cricket after their 37th birthday. In fact, only the following five cricketers, who debuted before Stuart Broad, are actively playing right now.

[Please Note: The list considers cricketers who debuted in international cricket after August 28, 2006 (Broad's T20I debut date) and have not formally announced retirement.]

#1 Stuart Broad's fast bowling partner - James Anderson

James Anderson is the only England cricketer to feature on this list. He formed an excellent combination with Stuart Broad in the England Test team. Anderson is celebrating his 41st birthday today (July 30), but even at 41, he is playing Test cricket for England as a fast bowler.

Anderson made his debut for England in an ODI against Australia back in the year 2002. He has played international cricket for more than 20 years. Like Broad, Anderson gave up on List-A and T20 formats to focus on the Test format only. He has played 182 Tests for England, scalping 689 wickets.

#2 Dinesh Karthik

India's veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik received his maiden cap on September 5, 2004 in an ODI against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Karthik has played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 60 T20Is for the Indian team so far.

He was a member of the Indian T20 World Cup team that participated in the mega event last year. Karthik was dropped from the team after the tournament in Australia but he has not retired yet. Interestingly, he is working as a commentator in the ongoing Ashes series.

#3 Amit Mishra

Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra made his debut for India in an ODI against South Africa on April 13, 2003. Mishra is three years older than Stuart Broad. The two players went head-to-head during the India vs England Test series in 2016, which was also Mishra's last outing in the whites for the nation.

Mishra has been working hard to return to the Indian T20I team. He has not yet retired, and the leg-spinner made a comeback in the IPL earlier this year, playing for the Lucknow Super Giants.

#4 Piyush Chawla

Another Indian leg-spinner to feature on the list is Piyush Chawla. The 34-year-old player made his debut in a Test against England in Mohali on March 9, 2006, five months before Stuart Broad's T20I debut.

Chawla has played three Tests, 25 ODIs and seven T20Is for India. Like Amit Mishra, Chawla made a comeback in the IPL earlier this year. He impressed a lot while playing for the Mumbai Indians.

#5 Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan started his international career on August 6, 2006 against Zimbabwe in an ODI hosted by Harare. Shakib is currently among the best all-rounders in the world. He has represented Bangladesh in 66 Tests, 235 ODIs and 117 T20Is.

Shakib continues to be a regular member of the Bangladesh squad in all three formats even at the age of 36. He has maintained his fitness and form, proving why he is the biggest match-winner in Bangladesh's cricket history.

