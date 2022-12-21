5 cricketers who endured a long wait to win a limited-overs World Cup

Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022, defeating the defending champions France on penalties. Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers of all time, finally won the one trophy that was elusive in his illustrious career.

Many top cricketers have also had a similar arc in their respective careers. Sometimes, the sporting gods won't be fair, regardless of how well the player performed throughout the tournament.

While many great cricketers, such as Brian Lara and AB de Villiers, had to go through their entire careers without winning a World Cup, some have been luckier. They had to wait a long time to be called World Champions, but they finally got there.

Here, we take a look at five cricketers who endured a long wait before winning the World Cup in either of the two limited-overs format, ODI or T20I.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar was not just a great cricketer - he was the hope of a billion people. He had been the best player in the team for most of the period since making his World Cup debut in 1992.

The 'Master Blaster' had an exceptional run in the ODI World Cups, particularly in the 1996 and the 2003 editions. However, India failed to cross the line both times. In 1996, it was a defeat in the semi-finals to Sri Lanka that broke India's heart. The 2003 edition saw India getting even closer, but they lost to an unstoppable Australian side in the final.

Tendulkar had a horrible 2007 World Cup as India were knocked out by Bangladesh in the group stage. He was also battling form and injury issues around the same time.

However, India finally won the 2011 edition, at home, defeating Sri Lanka in the final by 6 wickets, in 'Little Master's home town, Mumbai. Tendulkar was the top run-getter for the country in the tournament. He was carried on the shoulders by his teammates in a victory lap after the win.

#2 Imran Khan

Happy 70th birthday to Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to the 1992 World Cup trophy The greatest moment in Pakistan cricket history?Happy 70th birthday to Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to the 1992 World Cup trophy The greatest moment in Pakistan cricket history?Happy 70th birthday to Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to the 1992 World Cup trophy 🙌 https://t.co/68PurBWtBp

The former Pakistan all-rounder was one of the most charismatic players of his time. He was an exceptional bowler - on most days he could walk into any team in the world purely for his fast bowling skills.

Imran Khan retired from international cricket after the 1987 World Cup. However, he returned from retirement in 1988 at the request of the then-Pakistan president Zia-ul-Haq.

In 1992, Imran Khan stepped up on the big occasion against England in the final and top-scored for the team with 72 runs. He had a fairy-tale ending as he became the first skipper to lead Pakistan to a World Cup win.

#3 Kumar Sangakkara

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara was one of the best batsmen to have debuted in the 21st century. He is the highest run-getter for the island nation in international cricket.

Sangakkara was exceptional in World Cups. He was brilliant in the 2011 edition of the ODI World Cup when he scored 465 runs at an average of 93. However, India proved to be too good for them in the final.

He was a great servant of Sri Lankan cricket for nearly 15 years across all formats of the game. Winning the T20 World Cup in 2014 was a special feeling after having lost the finals in 2009 and 2012. He was the Player of the Match in the final for a crucial 52* (35) in the run-chase against India.

#4 Mahela Jayawardene

This was Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene's final T20I game!



cricbuzz.com/live-cricket-s… #OnThisDay in 2014, Sri Lanka beat India by 6 wickets to win the World T20 in DhakaThis was Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene's final T20I game! #OnThisDay in 2014, Sri Lanka beat India by 6 wickets to win the World T20 in Dhaka 🏆This was Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene's final T20I game!▶️ cricbuzz.com/live-cricket-s… https://t.co/UCrFjdSvax

Former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene has had a decorated international career. He is the fourth-highest run-getter in international cricket, scoring over 25000 runs across the three formats.

Jayawardene also scored a memorable century in the 2011 WC final, albeit in a losing cause. He also had no glory in the T20 format till 2014 - they came close twice but failed to win in the big moments.

It was fitting that the Sri Lankan legend capped off his career with a T20 World Cup victory in 2014. He was the highest run-getter in the event until Virat Kohli broke it in the latest edition of the tournament.

#5 Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi was one of the most celebrated Pakistani cricketers of his time. He was an enigma - devastating on his day and a complete bust on others.

Afridi made his international debut in 1996. He has played over 500 matches across all formats of the game. He has taken part in multiple world events but failed to win a major title.

Afridi was the player of the tournament in the 2007 T20 WC. However, Pakistan lost the final to arch-rivals India.

However, in the next edition (2009), Pakistan won the tournament by defeating Sri Lanka in the final. He was the Player of the Match in both the semi-finals and final, lifting the trophy in style.

