5 cricketers who married a foreigner

13 Jun 2017

Imran Khan made headlines when he married his now divorced wife Jemima, daughter of a British millionaire

Cricket and travelling always go hand in hand. While on a Sunday morning you could find a cricketer sipping a cup of coffee in Mumbai, on Monday morning you may find him doing the same in Melbourne. That explains their hectic travel schedule.

But with that, comes the opportunity to meet new people, and perhaps, fall in a love with a foreigner too. We've seen that time and again. Be it an Indian woman marrying a Pakistani cricketer, or an Australian cricketer marrying an Indian woman.

These players have proved time and again that love knows no territorial boundaries. Although the list of cricketers with foreign wives is quite a long one, here are 5 of the best love stories between a cricketer and his foreign beau.

#1 Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza

Love across the border!

When former Pakistani captain Shoaib Malik, and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza fell in love with each other, the concept of borders was left far behind. Although the two colossal athletes were familiar with each other’s names, it was in 2004 when they first came across each other.

That was not in India or Pakistan but in Hobart. Seems like it was love in the very first meeting because the second time they met, Shoaib went to watch one of her games live. As fate had it, the two, who were separated by a border as tensioned as the India-Pakistan one, got married only after five months of knowing each other.

The patriotism of both the athletes was challenged, given the diplomatic tensions between the two countries. Reports even suggested that they received threat calls to cancel their wedding. But fighting all the odds, the two went on to tie the knot on April 12, 2010.

After their wedding, they settled down in Dubai since the place suited both of them geographically. And then, it was a happily ever after.

