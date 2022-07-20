5 cricketers who played less than 10 ODI matches but managed to win a World Cup

Winning the World Cup is the dream of every cricketer. The 50-over World Cup takes place once every four years. Generally, selectors prefer experienced players to represent the nation at the grand stage of the Cricket World Cup.

However, there have been instances where the team management picked the inexperienced youngsters in the WC squad. Some of them went on to lift the World Cup but did not receive enough opportunities to play.

Quite a few big names ended their careers without a World Cup win, while some had to wait a long time to put their hands on the prestigious trophy. In this listicle today, we will look at those five players who played less than 10 ODIs but won a World Cup in their careers.

#1 Sunil Valson, India - 1983

Left-arm fast bowler Sunil Valson is the only cricketer in history to have been a part of the WC-winning team, but has never played any international matches. Valson was picked in the Indian squad for the mega event in 1983.

He warmed the benches the entire tournament. Valson did not get to play any international matches even after becoming a world champion.

#2 Andrew Zesers, Australia - 1987

Ritesh Misra @riteshmisra Aussie fast bowler Andrew Zesers had to retire at 23 due to shoulder problems after being a member of a World Cup-winning side at 20(1987 Cup).

Son of a Latvian Born construction worker, his was a most promising career cut short. he had taken 100 first-class wickets before 21. Aussie fast bowler Andrew Zesers had to retire at 23 due to shoulder problems after being a member of a World Cup-winning side at 20(1987 Cup). Son of a Latvian Born construction worker, his was a most promising career cut short. he had taken 100 first-class wickets before 21.

Former Australian fast bowler Andrew Zesers made his ODI debut at the mega event in 1987. He was named in the XI for Australia's match against India. He also played the game against New Zealand.

Unfortunately, those two matches proved to be Andrew's only international appearances for Australia as his injury issues troubled him a lot. Andrew scalped one wicket and scored 10 runs in those two games.

#3 Wasim Haider, Pakistan - 1992

Mian Khalil @miankrehman Wasim Haider, right arm fast medium bowler who only played three One Day International matches during the 1992 Cricket World Cup... Wasim Haider, right arm fast medium bowler who only played three One Day International matches during the 1992 Cricket World Cup...

Pakistan won their only WC in 1992. The Men in Green captured the prestigious trophy while playing under the leadership of Imran Khan. Interestingly, the selectors picked a couple of inexperienced players in that Pakistani squad.

One of them was Wasim Haider. The right-arm fast bowler from Punjab played only three ODIs in his career, with his debut and last match taking place at the mega event in 1992. He scored 26 runs and took one wicket in those three matches.

#4 Iqbal Sikander, Pakistan - 1992

Asif Khan @mak_asif Iqbal Sikandar & Wasim Haider were called by Imran Khan for WC 1992 in Australia-NZ. They both played a few matches and vanished forever Iqbal Sikandar & Wasim Haider were called by Imran Khan for WC 1992 in Australia-NZ. They both played a few matches and vanished forever

Another inexperienced player whom Pakistan selected was Iqbal Sikander. He was an all-rounder who could bowl leg-spin. Like Wasim Haider, Iqbal played all the matches of his ODI career in the 1992 WC.

Iqbal played four matches for Pakistan, picking up three wickets and scoring one run. He worked as a referee after retiring from cricket.

#5 Only active cricketer to win World Cup having played less than 10 matches: Liam Dawson, England - 2019

Liam Dawson was a surprise pick in England's 2019 WC squad (Image: Getty)

England spinner Liam Dawson found a place in his country's WC squad for the 2019 edition of the mega event. Dawson did not play any ODI matches in 2019 before the WC.

He did not get a game during the mega event as well. However, he got an opportunity to put his hands on the trophy when England defeated New Zealand in the final. So far, Dawson has played only three ODIs for England.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far