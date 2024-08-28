5 cricketers with most runs in international cricket without a hundred ft. Tim Southee

In the early days of international cricket, batters were expected to score runs, while bowlers were expected to pick wickets. Of course, all-rounders who could do both always existed, but there wasn't much pressure on frontline batters or bowlers to contribute in their weaker department.

With the game of cricket getting more and more competitive over the years, though, things have changed drastically. Tailenders are now expectedly to contribute significantly across formats because even a small contribution can make a big difference to the end result. A No. 11 batter who can be easily rolled over is now considered a liability in the playing XI.

Over the last few decades, a number of batters have made significant contributions to their team's cause while not exactly notching up a huge score. In this feature, we take a look at the ‘top five’ list of cricketers who have scored the most runs in international cricket without registering a hundred in their career.

#5 Mashrafe Mortaza

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza played 310 international matches (264 innings) and scored 2961 runs at an average of 13.45, with four half-centuries. Mortaza scored 797 runs in 36 Test matches at an average of 12.85, with three half-centuries. His best of 79 came against India in Chattogram in May 2007. Mortaza also hit 70 against India in Mirpur a week later.

In the ODI format, the 40-year-old featured in 220 matches and scored 1787 runs at an average of 13.74 and a strike rate of 87.55. He scored one half-century, a best of 51*, which came off only 27 balls against Scotland in Mirpur in December 2006. The knock included two fours and five sixes. In T20Is, Mortaza played 54 games and scored 377 runs at a strike rate of 136.10, with a best of 36.

#4 Tim Southee

Tim Southee batting during a net session (Image Credits: Getty Images)

New Zealand captain Tim Southee is fourth on the list of cricketers to have scored most runs in international cricket without registering a hundred. He has featured in 387 matches (289 innings) and has scored 3141 runs at an average of 14.27, with seven half-centuries to his credit.

In exactly 100 Test matches, Southee has 2098 runs to his name at an average of 15.89, with six fifties. His best of 77* came off only 40 balls against England in Napier in March 2008 - that too on debut! Southee hammered four fours and nine sixes in an entertaining knock. The Kiwi cricketer also clubbed 73 off 49 against England in Wellington in February 2023.

In ODIs, Southee has featured in 161 matches and has scored 740 runs at an average of 12.13, with one half-century. His best of 55 was registered against India in Dharamsala in October 2016. The 35-year-old has also scored 303 runs in 126 T20Is at a strike rate of 138.99, with a best of 39.

#3 Chamu Chibhabha

Zimbabwe's top-order batter Chamu Chibhabha also features on the list. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Zimbabwe's Chamu Chibhabha is an exception in the list. He is a top-order batter who has played 150 international matches (154 innings) but is yet to register a three-figure score in international cricket. He has 3316 runs to his name at an average of 21.81, with 22 half-centuries.

Chibhabha has played five Test matches and has scored 175 runs at an average of 17.50, with one half-century. His best of 60 came against New Zealand in Bulawayo in August 2016. Further, the 37-year-old has featured in 109 ODIs in which he has scored 2474 runs at an average of 23.12, with 16 fifties. Chibhabha's best of 99 came against Pakistan in Lahore in May 2015.

Looking at his T20I numbers, the Zimbabwe all-rounder has played 36 matches and has scored 667 runs at a strike rate of 109.52, with five half-centuries. His best of 67 came against India in Harare in July 2015. The right-hander also scored 65 against New Zealand at the same venue in October 2011.

#2 Collins Obuya

Former Kenya all-rounder Collins Obuya (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Former Kenya all-rounder Collins Obuya is second on the list of players with most runs in international cricket without scoring a hundred. He featured in 179 matches (159 innings) and scored 3786 runs at an average of 27.43, with 20 half-centuries.

Obuya, who retired in March 2024 after an international career spanning 23 years, featured in 104 ODIs and scored 2044 runs at an average of 25.55, with 11 half-centuries to his name. The 43-year-old's best of 98* came against Australia in Bengaluru in the 2011 World Cup. He also hit 86* against Afghanistan in Nairobi in October 2010.

In T20Is, Obuya played 75 matches and notched up 1742 runs at a strike rate of 119.31, with nine fifties. His best of 96* came off 60 balls against Uganda in Nairobi in the Africa Continental Cup in June 2023. Obuya also smashed 81 off 54 deliveries against Tanzania in Windhoek in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier in November 2023.

#1 Shane Warne

Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne (Image Credits: Getty Images)

The record for the player with most runs in international cricket without a ton is in the name of late Aussie legend Shane Warne. While he was known for his spin wizardry, Warne was also a handy lower-order batter. In 339 matches (306 innings), he totaled 4172 runs at an average of 16.04, with 13 half-centuries.

The Australian great played 145 Tests and scored 3154 runs, averaging 17.32, with 12 half-centuries. Warne narrowly missed out on scoring a Test hundred as he was dismissed for 99 against New Zealand in Perth in November 2001. He also scored 90 off 122 balls against England in Manchester in the 2005 Ashes Test. The stroke-filled innings featured 11 fours and a six.

Shifting focus to one-dayers, Warne contributed 1018 runs in 194 matches at an average of 13.05, with a solitary half-century. His best ODI score of 55 was registered against South Africa in Gqeberha in April 1994. The innings came off 58 balls and featured eight sixes, but Australia ended up on the losing side. Chasing 228, they were bowled out for 201 in 49.1 overs.

