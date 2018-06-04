Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

5 Cricketers with highest dismissals during nervous 90s in Test cricket

5 cricketers who got dismissed in the 90s on most occasions in test cricket

Kaushik Turlapaty
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 20:39 IST
1.82K

The 90s don't always lead to the century.
The 90s don't always lead to the century.

Cricket is a sport that is to be played with a high level of concentration. Batting for longer duration can take a toll on the body and mind of the players causing them to lose their concentration. While nervous 90s might sound like a myth, there are some players who become uncomfortable once they enter the 90s and are closer towards the century.

It can be attributed either to the mental pressure or physical strain that the player suffers after batting for so long to get into the 90s. Here, we look at the top five cricketers who got dismissed in the 90s on the highest number of occasions.

#5 Steve Waugh

Retiring Australian Cricket captain Stev
Steve Waugh

Steve Waugh has played 168 matches for the Australian side. He is one of the most successful captains of Australia. With 10927 runs averaging at 51.06, Steve Waugh has scored 32 centuries in Test cricket.

A player with such vast experience would not have trouble reaching 100 after entering the 90s, one would expect but it is clearly not the case.

Steve Waugh ended his innings in the 90s on 10 occasions. He got dismissed on eight of those and remained not out on 2 occasions. Waugh, who batted in the lower-middle order along with the tailenders had to play either very defensively or sometimes go for very quick runs and had to take the risk.

Page 1 of 5 Next
ICC World Test Championship Indian Cricket Team Australia Cricket Sachin Tendulkar Steve Waugh Greatest Cricketers of All Time Sachin Tendulkar Records
Top 7 Test bowlers with most wickets in winning cause at...
RELATED STORY
5 most successful Indian wicket-keepers in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
The first players to score Test centuries for their...
RELATED STORY
5 legends with the most textbook bowling actions in...
RELATED STORY
Why Test cricket should not be abrogated in light of the...
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda's Top 50 Indian Test cricketers of all-time...
RELATED STORY
5 most genuine Test-only players of all time
RELATED STORY
4 cricketers who were never dismissed in their Test careers
RELATED STORY
Top 5 biggest innings wins by India
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda's Top 50 Indian Test cricketers of all-time...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
select series: