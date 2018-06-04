5 Cricketers with highest dismissals during nervous 90s in Test cricket

Cricket is a sport that is to be played with a high level of concentration. Batting for longer duration can take a toll on the body and mind of the players causing them to lose their concentration. While nervous 90s might sound like a myth, there are some players who become uncomfortable once they enter the 90s and are closer towards the century.

It can be attributed either to the mental pressure or physical strain that the player suffers after batting for so long to get into the 90s. Here, we look at the top five cricketers who got dismissed in the 90s on the highest number of occasions.

#5 Steve Waugh

Steve Waugh has played 168 matches for the Australian side. He is one of the most successful captains of Australia. With 10927 runs averaging at 51.06, Steve Waugh has scored 32 centuries in Test cricket.

A player with such vast experience would not have trouble reaching 100 after entering the 90s, one would expect but it is clearly not the case.

Steve Waugh ended his innings in the 90s on 10 occasions. He got dismissed on eight of those and remained not out on 2 occasions. Waugh, who batted in the lower-middle order along with the tailenders had to play either very defensively or sometimes go for very quick runs and had to take the risk.