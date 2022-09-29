5 current cricketers whose autobiography would make for an intriguing read

Cricketing superstars penning down their autobiography is not new. While some of them choose to release it once they've hung up their boots, there are many who do so during their active playing days.

The buzz generated around the release of autobiographical work is palpable. After all, it surely can't get better hearing anecdotes and stories from the horse's mouth now, can it?

Time will tell who among the current set of active cricketers will decide to publish autobiographical work documenting their journey. Let's take a look at five such cricketers whose autobiography will make for an intriguing read.

#5 Kane Williamson

Leading the national setup is no mean task but Kane Williamson has led New Zealand in admirable fashion. Having taken over from the mercurial Brendon McCullum, he led the Blackcaps to the final of three ICC events across three formats, clinching the inaugural World Test Championship mace along the way.

Stories from that dramatic evening at Lord's when the 2019 World Cup final was tied are bound to captivate us as readers. And who better to hear it from than the skipper of the side that was hard done by!

Should he choose to document the same in an autobiography, it will arguably generate a lot of buzz and excitement.

#4 Hardik Pandya

It's been a roller-coaster ride for India's swashbuckling all-rounder. From early stardom to injuries and, of course, the talk show controversy in early 2019, Hardik Pandya has always been under public scrutiny.

He has lived his cricketing journey with older brother and fellow all-rounder Krunal and that ought to provide interesting anecdotes. Having battled through a serious back injury to re-establish himself as India's MVP in the white-ball formats, his autobiography, should he choose to write one, ought to be a fascinating read!

#3 Dasun Shanaka

A surprise choice for the captaincy, Dasun Shanaka has held a young Sri Lankan side in transition together since taking over the reins. The results never came his way instantly, but it was the start of the process.

It hit a crescendo at the 2022 Asia Cup, which Sri Lanka went on to win by defying all odds. Doing so at a time when their countrymen were in the midst of turmoil back home made it a feel-good story for the ages.

The story of Sri Lanka's remarkable campaign and the team coming together in unison is one worth a documentary. An autobiography from their inspirational skipper should do just as well though!

#2 David Warner

David Warner and adversity have never been strangers. A highly decorated career has seen a huge chunk of ups and downs with the New South Welshman continuing to go strong despite it all.

From infamously punching Joe Root in 2013 to the Sandpaper-gate saga. From being sacked as captain of his beloved SunRisers Hyderabad to redeeming himself in the T20 World Cup quickly after. Oh, he's seen it all alright!

Needless to say, his autobiography - should it ever materialize - has all the ingredients of a spicy one!

#1 Virat Kohli

We all want to read Virat Kohli's autobiography, don't we? A storied and decorated chapter in the sport has to be heard from the man in question himself once he's done with his playing days.

The big question remains whether one happens to be in the works. If the answer is yes, there's loads to look forward to - his tenure as captain, his sheer hunger for runs, his bond with MS Dhoni and how he has overcome the stumbling blocks along his journey.

Fans would, of course, happily wait and hope that many more wonderful chapters are to be added to this story.

Which current cricketer do you wish to see write an autobiography? Let us know in the comments section below!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far