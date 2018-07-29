Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 England Batsmen with most Test Runs against India

Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.03K   //    29 Jul 2018, 04:11 IST

Joe Root and Co. are ready to take on the Indian side for the Test Series starting on August 1
Joe Root and Co. are ready to take on the Indian side for the Test Series starting on August 1

With the Test series just around the corner, England players are all in readiness to host the Indian Team for a 5 Match Test Series. The win against India in the ODI series has boosted their morale and despite the popular belief that England are a much better white ball side than a red ball side at the moment, the series is predicted to be a well contested one since India has its own set of questions to be addressed before the 1st Test.

Is Dhawan good enough at the top of the order in English conditions against a top quality bowling attack? Where will KL Rahul come in to bat if Dhawan and Vijay open? These are some questions that need more reflection from the team management. As far as England are concerned, they have a very different looking Test squad from their ODI outings- pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad will return to business and so will Alastair Cook and Jennings.

It is going to be a fierce battle between the bat and the ball as the Indian pace attack looks good enough to exploit the conditions. Here are 5 English Batsmen with most Test Runs against India.

#5 Ken Barrington (1959-1967)

E
Barrington scored 1355 runs against India

Ken Barrington was one of England’s most gifted batsman and had the unique ability to curb his natural instincts. It is one of the most difficult things in sports to unlearn a specific technique or style to learn more about the game- Barrington did it really well, going on to develop a defensive technique which was in stark contrast to his natural attacking game.

One of his memorable knocks includes a century against Australia in 1966, displaying every stroke in the cricket book and reaching to his century in just around 2 and a half hours of time.

Against India, Barrington, scored 1355 runs in 14 Tests, averaging a whopping 75.27, with the help of 3 centuries and 9 half centuries.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Alastair Cook Kevin Pietersen
Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
Saurabh is a final year student at the Department of Media Studies, Christ University, Bengaluru. A promising sports broadcaster, his insights on the game of cricket make him a known face in the realm of cricket media.
5 Indian batsmen with most Test runs against England
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 batsmen to watch out for in the...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the current Indian batsmen by their test average...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's predicted playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 key players for India in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Test: 5 Players to Watch out for
RELATED STORY
India's All-time Successful Test XI against England
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 English players who might be...
RELATED STORY
India's predicted starting XI against England in first...
RELATED STORY
5 Most Prolific Bowlers for India against England in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
| Wed, 25 Jul
IND 395/10 & 89/2
ESX 359/8
Match Drawn
IND VS ESX live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us