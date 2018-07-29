5 England Batsmen with most Test Runs against India

Saurabh Ganguly FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.03K // 29 Jul 2018, 04:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Joe Root and Co. are ready to take on the Indian side for the Test Series starting on August 1

With the Test series just around the corner, England players are all in readiness to host the Indian Team for a 5 Match Test Series. The win against India in the ODI series has boosted their morale and despite the popular belief that England are a much better white ball side than a red ball side at the moment, the series is predicted to be a well contested one since India has its own set of questions to be addressed before the 1st Test.

Is Dhawan good enough at the top of the order in English conditions against a top quality bowling attack? Where will KL Rahul come in to bat if Dhawan and Vijay open? These are some questions that need more reflection from the team management. As far as England are concerned, they have a very different looking Test squad from their ODI outings- pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad will return to business and so will Alastair Cook and Jennings.

It is going to be a fierce battle between the bat and the ball as the Indian pace attack looks good enough to exploit the conditions. Here are 5 English Batsmen with most Test Runs against India.

#5 Ken Barrington (1959-1967)

Barrington scored 1355 runs against India

Ken Barrington was one of England’s most gifted batsman and had the unique ability to curb his natural instincts. It is one of the most difficult things in sports to unlearn a specific technique or style to learn more about the game- Barrington did it really well, going on to develop a defensive technique which was in stark contrast to his natural attacking game.

One of his memorable knocks includes a century against Australia in 1966, displaying every stroke in the cricket book and reaching to his century in just around 2 and a half hours of time.

Against India, Barrington, scored 1355 runs in 14 Tests, averaging a whopping 75.27, with the help of 3 centuries and 9 half centuries.

1 / 5 NEXT