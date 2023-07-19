On the back of a superlative all-round showing from comeback men Chris Woakes and Mark Wood, England kept the Ashes alive by winning the third Test by three wickets and have given themselves a chance to script history and become the first team after 1936 to win an Ashes after trailing 0-2.

All three matches have swung from one side to the other but it was the Aussies who held their nerves and won the important moments in the first two Tests.

It was the induction of Mark Wood which made a massive difference for England in the bowling department. The Australian lower order was rattled as they found no answers for his pace.

The new brand of cricket for England over the past two years has worked wonders for them. However, that hasn't been the case against the mighty Australians.

England had to curb their natural instincts in the 3rd Test and have to make sure that they follow a similar template in the 4th Test starting at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 19 (Wednesday). It will be interesting to see how the pitch plays out in Old Trafford.

The first two matches produced belters but the third Test made the batters earn their runs. With the ball swinging and seaming around, the batters had their task cut out.

The English batters have shown promise with their attacking strokeplay but on challenging pitches, it won't be easy for them to execute the big shots one after the other against a top-class bowling attack.

The Old Trafford ground in Manchester has produced some fascinating Test matches and the upcoming Ashes Test shouldn't be any different, especially given the quality of cricket we have seen on display over the last one month.

The English batters have done well at Old Trafford in the past but whether they can replicate it against the likes of Cummins and Starc remains to be seen.

That said, let us have a look at the top 5 run scorers for England in Test cricket at Old Trafford:

# 5 Len Hutton - 701 runs in 9 Tests

Regarded as one of the greatest batters in the history of the game, Len Hutton was one of the most prolific run scorers for England from 1939-1955.

His career was affected by the 2nd World War but after the war, he continued to be the mainstay of the English batting lineup.

Having made his county debut for Yorkshire in 1934, Hutton quickly established himself as the lynchpin of the team. By 1937, he was a regular feature in the national team until his career was interrupted in 1939.

Hutton was a 'run machine' for England during his heydays and was a consistent run scorer at the Old Trafford.

He scored 701 runs in 9 Tests along with two centuries and four half-centuries. Statistically, Hutton boasts of one of the finest records for a Test batter.

# 4 Alec Stewart - 704 runs in 9 Tests

Elec Stewart was one of the most successful wicket-keeper batsman.

Former England captain and one of their longest-serving wicket-keeper batters in the longest format, Alec Stewart enjoyed a brilliant record at Old Trafford in Manchester. He scored 704 runs in nine matches at an average of 58.66, including three centuries and a fifty.

When the stumper was in full flow, he looked like one of the most pleasing strikers of the ball. He oozed class and elegance and was a safe gloveman.

He had to swap gloves with Jack Russell during the 1990s but eventually went onto solidly his spot in the side.

He took over the England reigns back in 1998 from Michael Atherton and had an instant success when he led them to their first significant Test series win in 12 years, against South Africa.

The next phase of his captaincy career wasn't that great after England's dismal run in the 1999 Ashes followed by an unceremonious exit from the World Cup which was played in their home conditions.

He bid adieu to international cricket after playing his last Test against South Africa in 2003.

# 3 Michael Atherton- 729 runs in 10 Tests

Michael Atherton was a gutsy opening batter for England.

Another former England captain, Michael Atherton enjoyed a good run at the Old Trafford in Manchester, scoring 729 runs in 10 matches at an average of 40.50, including 2 centuries and 3 half-centuries.

A stubborn opening batter, Atherton wasn't the most stylish-looking batter going around. He was made to look silly against the likes of Glenn McGrath and seldom performed against the Aussies.

However, it was his grit and determination which made him survive at the international level for as many as 115 Tests. Having made his Test debut in 1989, Atherton retired with an illustrious career after the 2001 Ashes.

# Joe Root- 790 runs in 9 Tests

Joe Root celebrates his century during the 1st Ashes Test of the ongoing tour.

Arguably the greatest modern-day Test batsman along with Australian great Steve Smith, Joe Root has been a prolific run scorer for England. He has been instrumental in England turning their fortunes around in the longest format.

Root loves playing in England and Old Trafford at Manchester has been one of those happy hunting grounds for the former Test skipper. He has scored 790 runs in nine Tests at this venue, scoring at an exceptional average of 60.76.

Root has faltered in the last two Tests but started the series with an exceptional century at Birmingham. He was batting on 118 when Ben Stokes declared.

He scored a well-compiled 46 in the 2nd innings as well. After a few below-par returns, Root will be hopeful of producing a masterclass at the Old Trafford.

# 1 Denis Compton- 818 runs in 8 Tests

Denis Compton is the leading run-scorer for England in Tests at Old Trafford.

Compton was not only one of the finest English batters but it was his attitude and ability to take the opposition's head on which made him a cult figure in the nation.

It was his aggressive brand of cricket which excited the fans and made him a household name in England.

Compton scored 818 runs for England at the Old Trafford which included three centuries and four fifties. Compton was an exceptional batter and could play all around the wicket.

It was his audacity even against fast bowlers which made the bowlers falter and bowl to the lengths he wanted.