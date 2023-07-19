5 of England's highest test wicket-takers at Old Trafford, Manchester

After a nine-day break, the two arch-rivals in England and Australia are set to feature in the fourth Test of the ongoing Ashes Test series. The much-awaited fixture is scheduled to be hosted by the iconic Old Trafford in Manchester from July 19-23.

Australia are currently ahead in the series, having won two of the three games played thus far. England, meanwhile made a roaring comeback in the third Test at Headingley, Leeds to spice up the intensely contested series.

England, who will be desperate for a back-to-back win, have so far hosted 82 Tests at Old Trafford, having won 32 of them and losing on 15 occasions. Remaining 35 games have ended in a draw.

England played their first-ever match at the venue in 1884. Since then, 139 years have gone by, and fans have witnessed numerous dominant English victories at this venue. Many of those wins have come due to some extraordinary bowling displays from some of the greats of the game.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five wicket-takers for England in Test cricket at Old Trafford in Manchester.

#5 Monty Panesar - 25 wickets

Panesar was more than decent in Manchester

Despite all the great pacers in their history, England have not had many amazing spinners. However, Monty Panesar proved to be a revelation for them after he burst onto the scene in 2006. He played 50 Tests for England and took 167 scalps, including 12 five-wicket hauls.

Early in his career, Panesar took a five-wicket haul in his very first appearance at Old Trafford when he took a total of eight wickets in a clash against Pakistan, which England won by an innings and 120 runs in 2006.

In total, Panesar took 25 wickets at the venue in only three Tests at an average of 16.78. Panesar's career-best Test bowling figure in an innings also came in Manchester when he took 6/37 against New Zealand in 2008.

#4 Jim Laker - 27 wickets

Former England spinner Jim Laker is known for his iconic record of returning with the figures of 19/90 in a single Test match. Interestingly, that performance came at Old Trafford when Laker wreaked havoc against Australia in a Test in 1956.

Laker's figures of 19/90 is still the best bowling performance by a bowler ever in Test cricket history. The off-spinner, who took 193 wickets across 47 Tests, is the fourth-highest wicket-taker at Old Trafford.

In the five matches he played at the venue, Laker took 27 at an immaculate average of 12.03, which is the best bowling average at the venue (among bowlers who have taken 25+ wickets).

#3 James Anderson - 37 wickets

Anderson is a legend of the Ashes

Local lad James Anderson is third on the list with 37 Test scalps across 20 innings at an average of 22.02 in Manchester.

The right-armer is truly one of the all-time legends in Test history. After all, he is the all-time highest wicket-taking pacer ever, with 688 scalps across 273 test innings.

Anderson missed out in the previous Test against Australia in Leeds but is slated to replaces Ollie Robinson in the starting XI for the upcoming clash.

#2 Stuart Broad - 44 wickets

England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 3rd Test Match: Day Three

Stuart Broad has been in a hot form for some time now. He is the highest wicket-taker so far in the ongoing Ashes. Broad has taken 16 wickets at an average of under 25 across six innings.

He will be a dangerous commodity heading into the Test in Manchester, where Broad possesses a marvelous record. In the 10 Tests he has played at the venue, Broad has picked up 44 wickets at an average of under 20.

Broad will be looking forward to create history in the upcoming Test as well, as he is just two wickets shy of completing his 600 wickets in Tests. He has taken 598 Test wickets in total in the 165-matches he has featured in his Test career so far.

#1 Alec Bedser - 51 wickets

Portrait of Alec Bedser as the selector of England [Getty Images]

The highest wicket-taking bowler in Test cricket history at Old Trafford is Sir Alec Bedser. The right-arm pacer, who was born in 1918, took 51 wickets at the venue at an excellent average of 13.45, in just seven Tests.

Bedser made his international debut in 1948 and until 1956, he largely spearheaded the English bowling attack. In his first two Tests in Manchester, Bedser took a total of 16 wickets, including a 12/112 in a Test against South Africa in 1951.

In his next two fixtures at the venue, he took two fivers, one against India, and other one against Australia in 1953.

After his retirement, in 1960, he continued his association with cricket, serving as an England selector for a record 23 years, and was chairman between 1969 and 1981.