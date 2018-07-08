Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 England batsmen who could trouble the Indian bowlers in ODI series

Vignesh Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
122   //    08 Jul 2018, 05:13 IST

England v India - 1st Vitality International T20
Buttler has been in great form at the moment

England team have managed to produce some quality hitters in the recent past. Team India have started off with a winning note at the iconic Old Trafford. Unlike the wounded Australian team, India had taught a lesson to the English side in the first T20 International.

However, after losing the first T20I to the Indian team at Manchester, the Englishmen destroyed the visitors in the second T20 International at Cardiff.

Arguably, the English side has improved a lot when comparing with their 2015 World cup side. With their quality batting attack, they have registered several records in the recent days.

They scored highest ever ODI score in the history of cricket. The England team have scored most 400+ totals when comparing to other teams. The dangerous batting side could cause heavy damage during the limited-overs series against India.

The English players love to swing the bat at each and every ball. Usually, they don't bother about the fall of wickets.

That makes them the most dangerous batting attack in the world. From Buttler and Roy at the top-order to Moeen and Willey at the lower middle-order, every player can tear apart the bowlers. 

After the completion of three-match T20I series, India and England will play three-match ODI series. As Jasprit Bumrah will not be available for ODI series, England players might launch an attack on the Indian bowlers during the three-match ODI series which starts from July 12. 

Here are the five England players who could trouble the Indian bowlers during the ODI series. 

#1 Jos Buttler

In the first T20I against India, all their mates were tumbling to get going, this lad was never ever disturbed by Indian attack as he was going at everyone from ball one.

He has been in tremendous form. From IPL to Australian series, he has been a nightmare to the bowlers. Though Indian Bowlers were strong enough to contain other English batsmen, Buttler smashed the fifty in the first T20I at Manchester.

He scored 69 off 46 balls which includes eight fours and two huge sixes in Old Trafford. Buttler, who was the star player for Rajasthan Royals in the second-half of the tournament, continues the same form in the International cricket as well.

With the form on his side, he can destroy the Indian bowling attack in the three-match One Day International series against India that starts from July 12. He will be crucial for England's chances in ODI series.

Page 1 of 5 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Eoin Morgan Jos Buttler
5 England players India should be wary of in the T20I series
RELATED STORY
5 lethal Indian bowlers who could destroy the English...
RELATED STORY
6 Player Battles to look forward during India vs England...
RELATED STORY
India vs England: 4 Reasons why England start as...
RELATED STORY
Five Bowlers to watch out for in the India-England series
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 4 players who could make a...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 reasons why India can win the...
RELATED STORY
5 Most Prolific Bowlers for India against England in ODIs
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Five things England should do...
RELATED STORY
5 Indians who flourished in England
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd IT20 | Today, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us