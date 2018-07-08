5 England batsmen who could trouble the Indian bowlers in ODI series

Vignesh Kumar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 122 // 08 Jul 2018, 05:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Buttler has been in great form at the moment

England team have managed to produce some quality hitters in the recent past. Team India have started off with a winning note at the iconic Old Trafford. Unlike the wounded Australian team, India had taught a lesson to the English side in the first T20 International.

However, after losing the first T20I to the Indian team at Manchester, the Englishmen destroyed the visitors in the second T20 International at Cardiff.

Arguably, the English side has improved a lot when comparing with their 2015 World cup side. With their quality batting attack, they have registered several records in the recent days.

They scored highest ever ODI score in the history of cricket. The England team have scored most 400+ totals when comparing to other teams. The dangerous batting side could cause heavy damage during the limited-overs series against India.

The English players love to swing the bat at each and every ball. Usually, they don't bother about the fall of wickets.

That makes them the most dangerous batting attack in the world. From Buttler and Roy at the top-order to Moeen and Willey at the lower middle-order, every player can tear apart the bowlers.

After the completion of three-match T20I series, India and England will play three-match ODI series. As Jasprit Bumrah will not be available for ODI series, England players might launch an attack on the Indian bowlers during the three-match ODI series which starts from July 12.

Here are the five England players who could trouble the Indian bowlers during the ODI series.

#1 Jos Buttler

In the first T20I against India, all their mates were tumbling to get going, this lad was never ever disturbed by Indian attack as he was going at everyone from ball one.

He has been in tremendous form. From IPL to Australian series, he has been a nightmare to the bowlers. Though Indian Bowlers were strong enough to contain other English batsmen, Buttler smashed the fifty in the first T20I at Manchester.

He scored 69 off 46 balls which includes eight fours and two huge sixes in Old Trafford. Buttler, who was the star player for Rajasthan Royals in the second-half of the tournament, continues the same form in the International cricket as well.

With the form on his side, he can destroy the Indian bowling attack in the three-match One Day International series against India that starts from July 12. He will be crucial for England's chances in ODI series.