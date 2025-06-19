5 expert predictions on the result of England vs India 2025 Test series ft. Dale Steyn

The five-match India vs England 2025 Test series will kick off with the opening Test at Headingley in Leeds on Friday, June 20. The series will mark the start of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both India and England. India finished runners-up in the first two WTC cycles, but failed to qualify for the 2025 final.

The visitors will begin their WTC 2025-27 cycle on a fresh note. Shubman Gill has taken charge of the Test team following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the red-ball format. India will also be without the services of seasoned off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who quit international cricket in December 2024.

As for the hosts, they have already named their playing XI for the first Test and will be a confident lot heading into the series. India hammered England at home 4-1 early last year. England would be looking to inflict similar pain on India. Ahead of the first Test in Leeds, we track what some of the experts have to say about the outcome of the series.

Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain reckons that the hosts are likely to take full advantage of home conditions in the five-match series. He is also of the opinion that the absence of Rohit and Kohli will have a big impact on the series. In his column for Mail Sport, Hussain wrote:

“England have a very good record at home. India will miss the runs and experience of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. It’s a hard one to call, but I think home advantage will swing it England’s way, and I’m going for 3-1.”

Matthew Hayden

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden, who enjoyed his Test battles against India, has backed the visitors to stun England in England.

According to Hayden, England's fast bowlers are not that good, which could give India the advantage. Speaking on JioHotsar, he said:

"I don't think England bowlers are that good, they have got a number of injuries and a number of retirees as well, that will be the challenge. The northern Test matches when it's zipping around that will be key, win that one and it could well be a series that goes India's way.

Deep Dasgupta

Former India keeper-batter Deep Dasgupta feels that England have the advantage in the five-match series because the visitors have a young side and a new captain. Speaking to JioHotstar, he backed England to win the series and said:

"It (India) is a young team, it has a young captain. The team is going through a transition so that will give England a slight advantage and they have the home advantage as well but it (the series) will be very close. I'd say 3-2 in favor of England."

Graeme Swann

Former England off spinner Graeme Swann has not given India any chance of winning the five-match series. In fact, he has termed the five-match series against India as England's warm-up for the Ashes, a comment which has got him a lot of backlash. Speaking to Sky Sports, Swann opined:

“It’s kind of a perfect warm-up for the Ashes to be honest. India is a huge series... They are not gonna have Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, two absolute superstars of the bat. So, without that, yes, they have got great players coming in instead, but we have bowlers who can exploit our conditions well, who can bowl really well.

"I think England must look to win this series and I think they should look to win it convincingly as well. I will take 4-1, 3-2," he added.

Dale Steyn

South Africa's fast bowling legend Dale Steyn has also backed England to win the series. He too feels that India's lack of experience might be a clinching factor.

While backing the visitors to win at least a couple of Tests, he told JioHotstar:

"It is a pretty young team. Probably going to say that England are going to win the series but it's not going to come without a fight. I feel like there are going to be one or two Tests that India will take themselves. All games will be close. But every game will have a result. I think it will be 3-2 in favor of England. But even that will be incredibly difficult."

While the first Test of the India-England series will be played in Leeds from June 20 to June 24, the second Test will be played in Birmingham from July 2 to July 6. Lord's will host the third Test from July 10 to July 14, while the fourth Test will be played in Manchester from July 23 to July 27. The series will conclude with the final Test at The Oval from July 31 to August 4.

