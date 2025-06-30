5 expert suggestions on changes to India's playing XI for 2nd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India will take on England at Edgbaston in Birmingham from Wednesday, July 2 in the second Test of the five-match series. The Test will be extremely significant from the visitors' point of view as they cannot afford to go 2-0 down. Making a comeback to win the series from such a position would be a Herculean task to say the very least.

India had their chances at Headingley in Leeds in the opening Test, but have only themselves for failing to capitalize on phases when they were in the ascendancy. As many as five individual hundreds were registered across India's two innings. However, there were also two shocking batting collapses. As for bowling and fielding, both the departments were hugely disappointing.

There are unconfirmed reports that lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah could be rested for the second Test. A couple of other changes are also being predicted. Ahead of the Birmingham Test, we take a look at five expert suggestions over changes to India's playing XI.

#1 Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar reckons that left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav must play in the second Test against England in Birmingham. He also opined that Karun Nair could be pushed up the order, so that a batting all-rounder like Nitish Kumar Reddy can be included in the playing XI.

“Nitish Kumar Reddy, I had included him on my side for the first Test. And Kuldeep Yadav has to come back. I’m sorry to say, but Shardul Thakur has to go out," Manjrekar told JioHotstar.

“India will have to take a hard call that even in English conditions, they go with quality bowlers, and if the quality bowlers happen to be two spinners, go for it because you don’t quite have the luxury of a [Mohammad] Shami and some of the other bowlers to pick from," the 59-year-old went on to add.

In case Nair is pushed up the order, Sai Sudharsan, who batted at No. 3 on his Test debut, might have to sit out. The latter scored 0 & 30 in Leeds.

#2 Alastair Cook

Former England captain Alastair Cook feels that India might have to take a tough call and drop either one of Nair or Sai Sudharsan. The former opening batter has backed Kuldeep and Reddy to make it to the playing XI for the second Test in Birmingham. Sharing his views in a column in The Sunday Times, Cook wrote:

“They might have to leave out either Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan and play Nitish Kumar Reddy, who can bat and also bowl some phantom seamers, and then they can play Kuldeep Yadav as an extra spinner."

India preferred pace bowling all-rounder Shardul over Kuldeep for the first Test in Leeds. He, however, only managed two wickets and was dismissed for single-figure scores in both innings of the Test.

#3 Deep Dasgputa

Former India keeper-batter Deep Dasgputa said that he would leave out Sai Sudharsan from the playing XI in Birmingham and push Nair up to No. 3. Admitting that dropping Sai Sudharsan after just one Test would be a tough call, he stated that the team combination demands such a change. Dasgputa told Star Sports:

"You might want to look at Karun Nair at No. 3. That opens up a space for someone like Nitish at No. 6, who, if required, can give you a few overs of seam. I will have a chat with Sai Sudharsan and say this is not a reflection of what happened in the first Test, but a combination thing."

Like most other experts, Dasgupta also backed the inclusion of wrist spinner Kuldeep in India's playing XI for the second Test.

#4 Sunil Gavaskar

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar advocated the inclusion of Kuldeep in the playing XI for the Edgbaston Test against England irrespective of whether Bumrah is available or not. Speaking to the host broadcaster, Gavaskar pointed that the Birmingham surface offers some help to spinners. He commented:

"Whether Jasprit Bumrah is fit or not, I think Kuldeep Yadav has to come into the team. I do believe that he should come into the team for Shardul Thakur because the Birmingham pitch will be one where there will be just a little bit of help for the wrist spinner."

Expand Tweet

The Little Master added that he would give one more chance to Nair and Sai Sudharsan. He further stated that if they fail again, India could look at bringing in an all-rounder like Washington Sundar.

#5 Stuart Broad

Former England pacer Stuart Broad believes that India made a big mistake by not picking Kuldeep for the first Test in Leeds. According to Broad, the wrist spinner could have made a difference on the last two days of the Test. He also batted for the left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh's inclusion for the Birmingham Test in case Bumrah is rested. Speaking on For the Love of Cricket podcast, he said:

“I think they got their team selection wrong, if I'm honest. Kuldeep Yadav should have played instead of Shardul Thakur. Especially with the kind of pitch and England's known struggle against wrist spin, Kuldeep could have made a big difference.

“If Bumrah is going to be rested at Edgbaston, I’d be tempted to bring in Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm angle and his ability to swing the ball early on could offer something different to India's bowling attack. While Prasidh Krishna improved in the second innings, the attack overall lacked control and wicket-taking threat," he added.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, June 30, Team India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that Bumrah is available for the second Test. He, however, added that a final call on whether the lead pacer will play in Birmingham is yet to be taken.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

