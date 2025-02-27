5 famous cricketers with fewer centuries in their ODI career than Virat Kohli’s tally in ICC ODI tournaments ft. Brendon McCullum

Arguably the greatest ODI batter to have played the game, Virat Kohli produced a masterclass against India's arch-rivals Pakistan in their Champions Trophy clash to lead the team to the semi-final. The chase master batted according to the match situation as he scored his 51st ODI century.

Kohli is the leading century-maker in ODIs now, going past his idol Sachin Tendulkar in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. Kohli has been a consistent performer for India in ICC events, especially in ODIs. He made his ICC debut during the 2011 World Cup, and there has been no looking back since then.

While Kohli scored his six ODI centuries in the ICC competition when he smashed a boundary of Khushdil Shah to end the match against Pakistan, some famous players have scored fewer ODI centuries than Kohli in ICC tournaments.

On that note, let's have a look at five such players who have scored fewer ODI centuries than Kohli in ICC tournaments:

#5 Paul Collingwood

Paul Collingwood is one of the greatest England fielders. Source: Getty

Collingwood was one of England’s premier all-round players during his illustrious career between 2001 and 2011.

He was a reliable middle order lower middle order batter who scored only five ODI centuries. In 197 ODIs, Collingwood scored 5092 runs, with a highest score of 120*, including five centuries and 26 half-centuries.

Collingwood usually came out to bat low down and didn't get enough time to score big. However, it doesn't take anything away from the class he possessed. He was also one of the finest fielders of his generation.

#4 Nasser Hussain

Another popular player who has scored fewer ODI centuries than Virat Kohli in ICC tournaments is former England captain Nasser Hussain. His only ODI century came against India during the famous 2002 Natwest Trophy final.

Hussain led England for most of his career and marshalled his troops well in almost every format. However, his ODI record as a batter left much to be desired. He played 88 ODIs, scoring 2332 runs, including a solitary century and 16 fifties.

#3 Sunil Gavaskar

Arguably the greatest Test batter to have emerged from India, Sunil Gavaskar was one of India’s earliest heroes. It was his incredible debut Test series against the West Indies in 1971 where he scored 774 runs in four Tests, which brought him into the limelight, and there would be no looking after that.

He was at his imperious best against the mighty West Indies pacers and scored a truckload of runs against a tearaway fast bowling cartel. However Gavaskar couldn't quite replicate his success in ODIs and scored only a solitary century. He scored 3092 runs in 108 ODIs with a century and 27 fifties.

#2 Andy Flower

Flower plays a let cut during his illustrious career. Source: Getty

The greatest-ever batter to emerge from Zimbabwe, Andy Flower, had a stellar record in Tests. He still holds the highest Test average (51.54) for a Zimbabwean batter. He scored 10,122 runs, with 34 centuries, but his performance weren't the same in ODI cricket.

Flower, who was also a high-quality wicket-keeper, struck just a solitary century during his ODI career but maintained an impressive average of 35.13. Flower played 108 ODIs, scoring 3092 runs, with one century and 27 fifties.

#1 Brendon McCullum

The current England head coach was a flamboyant and swashbuckling batter during his prime. Brendon McCullum has also scored a Test triple century and has an impressive record across formats. His sensational 159 in the very first match of the IPL has made the tournament what it's today.

Despite all his achievements and ability to turn games with his blistering strokeplay, McCullum scored just five ODI centuries. Having played 260 times in the fifty-over format, he scored 6083 runs at an average of 30.41, with five centuries and 32 fifties.

