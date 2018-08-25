Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Famous cricketers who endured extreme poverty after retirement

Prasad Mandati
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.97K   //    25 Aug 2018, 19:35 IST

Indian Cricketers
Dattaram Hindlekar on the right

Cricket has become one of the most followed sport in many countries, therefore, cricketers now are considered no less than superstars. In this era, once you have played cricket at the highest level you are quite assured of a financially stable future.

Besides that, many cricketers also earn huge sums by exhibiting their cricketing skills in several T20 tournaments all across the globe. Even the retired cricketers now have multiple ways to earn a living.

However, the conditions of cricketers a few decades ago was completely different. The sport back then was not as commercial as it has become today. There were many who graced the highest level of the game in the past but ran into severe financial troubles post-retirement.

Here we take a look at five such cricketers who spent their worst days of life after hanging up their boots:

#5 Dattaram Hindlekar

Dattaram Hindlekar, the uncle of the great Vijay Manjrekar, played 4 tests for India as the first choice wicket-keeper between 1936 to 1946. In 1936, he opened the innings for India in the first test at Lord's but suffered a finger injury which later affected his vision. As a result of that injury, he could not play more matches for India.

Later, Dattaram worked in the Bombay Port Trust, earning a mere Rs 800 per month. As a result of insufficient funds, Dattaram died at the age of 40 for not being able to afford proper medical treatment. After his death, his employers organized a cabaret dance to raise funds for his wife and seven children.

 




  

Prasad Mandati
ANALYST
A cricket aficionado and an ardent fan of Virat Kohli .............. Enough said!!
