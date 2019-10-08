5 fastest batsmen to 1,000 runs in T20Is

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 295 // 08 Oct 2019, 13:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Babar Azam

In a T20 match, a batsman has to be dynamic, seize his opportunities and cash in on the mistakes made by the opposition. Unlike the Test and ODI formats of the game, a batsman cannot bide his time in T20 cricket. He has to be on his feet from the word go, and be extremely proactive if he wants to give his team an advantage over the opposition.

While there have been 20 batsmen who have crossed the 1000-run mark in T20I cricket, let us look at 5 batsmen who were the fastest to that mark:

#5 Alex Hales - 32 innings

Alex Hales

At No. 5 comes explosive England opener Alex Hales. Hales has featured in 60 matches for England and scored 1644 runs at an average of 31.02, including a hundred and 8 fifties.

Hales’ only T20 hundred came against Sri Lanka in the year 2014. In a knock comprising 11 fours and 6 sixes, he flattened the Sri Lankan attack and helped his side chase down a target of 190 against the Islanders.

Hales took 32 innings to cross the 1000-run mark in T20 cricket.

#4 Kevin Pietersen - 32 innings

Kevin Pietersen

At No. 4 comes mercurial former England batting sensation Kevin Pietersen. Pietersen was a gifted stroke-maker who made the most audacious of shots look ridiculously easy. He featured in 37 matches for England and scored 1176 runs at an average of 37.94, including 7 fifties.

Pietersen took 32 innings to cross 1000 runs in T20 cricket. The right-hander played a pivotal role in England winning the 2010 T20 World Cup by smashing 248 runs in the tournament, inclusive of 3 fifties at an excellent average of 62.

1 / 2 NEXT