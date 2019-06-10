5 fastest half-centuries at the ICC Cricket World Cup

Parth Vig

England v New Zealand - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

Super Sunday's blockbuster encounter between India and Australia managed to live up to the hype surrounding the match. While India managed to defeat the Aussies by 36 runs, the game was not one-sided by any stretch of the imagination. Momentum changed hands through the course of the match, and it was not until the frag end of the game that the clear winner could be predicted.

As is the norm in modern-day limited overs cricket, the last ten overs are predominantly favorable for the batsmen, allowing them to up the ante in the process.

Unfortunately for Australia, they could only manage 78 runs in the last 10 overs of their innings against India, allowing India to choke the opposition.

Alex Carey remained stranded at one end as he constantly ran out of partners in an uphill run chase. Carey himself looked in good nick as he notched up his fifty off only 25 balls. Carey's fifty is the fastest so far at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, surpassing Chris Gayle's effort against the Pakistan cricket team.

Let us take a look at some of these similar batting efforts that enthralled and entertained one and all, smashing records en-route.

