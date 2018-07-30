England vs India 2018: 5 selections that India should make for the 1st Test

Abhyudaya Tyagi

In a few decades, perhaps cricket historians from India will look back on the 2017-18 series between India and South Africa. They will wonder about how India lost their best opportunity to beat South Africa away from home, and in the end, their conclusions will mainly pertain to the team selections by Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri.

The team management did not choose to play their second-best overseas batsman Ajinkya Rahane in the first two Tests, while star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was dropped for the second Test. Those selections were certainly factors in India’s losses in the first two Tests, as proved by Rahane and Kumar’s performances in the final consolation victory.

Now, as India embark on another overseas tour to England, the selections made by Kohli and Shastri will again help determine the fate of the series. India’s starting lineup Is definitely not set, with discussions pertaining to team composition (four or five bowlers), the openers, the wicketkeeper and bowling attack. So what are the choices that India should make with regards to the first test?

Note: All Statistics (including in the graph) compiled from ESPNCricinfo

Play Five Bowlers

South Africa v India - 3rd Test Day 3

There has been a lot of discussion surrounding the overall team composition, with many wondering if the team management should deviate from its usual strategy of playing six batsmen (including the wicket-keepers) and five bowlers. The argument goes that India should add an extra batsman considering their traditional struggles with English bowling.

However, this would be a flawed strategy considering that India’s biggest problem in overseas conditions tends to be their bowling attack. India have enough classy batsmen to ensure that the team can make a score above 300 in the first innings. After all, most of India’s wins overseas have come as a result of great bowling. Thus selecting five bowlers needs to be the way to go.

