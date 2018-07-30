Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: 5 selections that India should make for the 1st Test

Abhyudaya Tyagi
ANALYST
News
2.42K   //    30 Jul 2018, 16:29 IST

In a few decades, perhaps cricket historians from India will look back on the 2017-18 series between India and South Africa. They will wonder about how India lost their best opportunity to beat South Africa away from home, and in the end, their conclusions will mainly pertain to the team selections by Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri.

The team management did not choose to play their second-best overseas batsman Ajinkya Rahane in the first two Tests, while star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was dropped for the second Test. Those selections were certainly factors in India’s losses in the first two Tests, as proved by Rahane and Kumar’s performances in the final consolation victory.

Now, as India embark on another overseas tour to England, the selections made by Kohli and Shastri will again help determine the fate of the series. India’s starting lineup Is definitely not set, with discussions pertaining to team composition (four or five bowlers), the openers, the wicketkeeper and bowling attack. So what are the choices that India should make with regards to the first test?

Note: All Statistics (including in the graph) compiled from ESPNCricinfo

Play Five Bowlers

South Africa v India - 3rd Test Day 3
South Africa v India - 3rd Test Day 3

There has been a lot of discussion surrounding the overall team composition, with many wondering if the team management should deviate from its usual strategy of playing six batsmen (including the wicket-keepers) and five bowlers. The argument goes that India should add an extra batsman considering their traditional struggles with English bowling.

 However, this would be a flawed strategy considering that India’s biggest problem in overseas conditions tends to be their bowling attack. India have enough classy batsmen to ensure that the team can make a score above 300 in the first innings. After all, most of India’s wins overseas have come as a result of great bowling. Thus selecting five bowlers needs to be the way to go.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Ravichandran Ashwin Virat Kohli Upcoming cricket stars Cricketers of the Week
Abhyudaya Tyagi
ANALYST
University Student trying to meet deadlines while also watching and writing about Sports.
1st Test: India vs England - Probable playing XI for India 
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's predicted XI for 1st Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018, 1st Test: Preview, Head-to-Head,...
RELATED STORY
Preview: England vs India Test series 2018
RELATED STORY
5 things India should do to win Test series against England
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Schedule, Match timings and Venues
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 key players for India in the...
RELATED STORY
5 key battles that will decide the India vs England Test...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2019: India's probable XI for the 1st...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
| Wed, 25 Jul
IND 395/10 & 89/2
ESX 359/8
Match Drawn
IND VS ESX live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us