5 fringe Indian cricketers who would have enjoyed playing in BBL 2023-24 ft. Sanju Samson

The Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 season starts with Brisbane Heat taking on Melbourne Stars in the first match on Thursday, December 7. Perth Scorchers, five-time champions aiming for a hat-trick of titles, will start their campaign with a challenging away game against Melbourne Renegades on December 10.

The opening game between Stars and Heat will feature top cricketers like Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, alongside Heat captain Usman Khawaja and star batter Marnus Labuschagne. However, with Australia hosting Pakistan in a three-match Test series beginning on December 14, many senior players are anticipated to miss the tournament after the opening week.

Here we take a look at 5 fringe Indian cricketers who would have enjoyed playing in BBL 2023-24:

#5 Washington Sundar

An excellent all-round player

One of the bright young talents for India, Washington Sundar would have been excellent in the BBL. His off-spin and lower-order batting would have been hot property had he featured in Australia. With the extra bounce on offer in these pitches, Sundar would have been a real handful.

Washington Sundar embodies all the attributes one would desire in a T20 player. As an all-rounder capable of batting at any position in the order, delivering valuable overs during the powerplay, and displaying proficiency in the field, Sundar is a three-dimensional player — a valuable asset to any team.

#4 Varun Chakravarthy

His mystery would have been a real handful in BBL

Karaikudi Kaalais snapped up Varun Chakravarthy in the TNPL draft for the 2017 season, leading to his inclusion in the KKR nets session where he collaborated closely with Sunil Narine and others. Following his IPL net session, Varun made slight adjustments to his action, elevating his bowling skills. In the 2018 TNPL draft, he became the first pick for Siechem Madurai Panthers.

Although Varun secured only nine wickets in the tournament, his exceptional economy (4.7) and dot ball percentage (52.08) distinguished him from others. Throughout the event, he bowled 125 dot balls in 10 innings, emerging as one of the standout performers.

He has since gone on to become one of KKR's leading spinners and even played for India in the T20 World Cup 2021. On Australian pitched, his mystery would have been a match-winning factor.

#3 Prithvi Shaw

An attacking opener made for BBL conditions

A prodigious young talent, Prithvi Shaw would have certainly made heads turn had he been part of the BBL in Australia this season. He has been in good form but should be hungry to get going on true Australia batting surfaces.

With his immaculate backfoot play, Shaw, who was found out the last time India toured Australia, could have been one solid force to reckon with. He strikes with a strike rate of 146 in IPL and has the game to be successful in IPL.

#2 Umran Malik

Pace and bounce - just like Australia and BBL like it

Umran Malik, a bowler who generates heat with every delivery, made his name for clocking speeds above 150kmph. As the sole Indian bowler achieving this feat, Malik possesses the potential to challenge any world-class batter when he maintains the right line and length. He would have enjoyed bowling in Australia.

He has been representing the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL since 2021. He was retained by the franchise in the 2022 mega auction and had a good season but lost his track a tad recently. He is still an exciting prospect.

#1 Sanju Samson

Sanju would have been a real hit in BBL in Australia

An elegant batter with solid wicketkeeping skills, Sanju Samson began his IPL journey with the Kolkata Knight Riders but lacked opportunities. It was at the Rajasthan Royals where he flourished, displaying his talent to the world.

From 2013 to 2015, he played a crucial role in the RR batting lineup, providing stability with his solid gameplay and contributing to the acceleration with his dynamic strokeplay.

He now leads the side and continues to enthrall people but his temperament has let him down. Such is his range of strokes that he could have been a bumper success at the BBL.