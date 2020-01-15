5 highest-ever ODI partnerships vs India

Ricky Ponting and Damien Martyn in a partnership that broke India's will in the 2003 World Cup final

The first ODI between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday was expected to be a closely contested one considering that, on paper, both teams are very well-matched. However, for Indian cricket fans, the experience of the first one-dayer turned out to be a major anti-climax as the Aussies ran all over India.

Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, the Australians were successful in reducing India to 255 despite a fluent 74 from Shikhar Dhawan. The Indian opener and KL Rahul (47) featured in a century stand for the second wicket, but once the partnership was broken, India completely fell apart. Batting at number four, Virat Kohli fell for 16.

In response, Aussie skipper Aaron Finch (110*) and David Warner (128*) thumped the Indian bowling with utter disdain. Their unbeaten 258-run stand is now the highest-ever partnership for any wicket against India. Here’s a look at the other four highest stands that complete the top five.

Steve Smith and George Bailey

#2. Steve Smith and George Bailey (Perth 2016)

Before Warner and Finch, another Aussie duo held the record for the highest ODI partnership against India. Steve Smith and George Bailey featured in a 242-run stand for the third wicket at Perth in the first ODI of the series on January 12, 2016.

India batted first in the game and put up an impressive 309 for 3 on the board courtesy Rohit Sharma’s delightful 171 not out from 163 balls and Kohli’s 91 from 97. However, the Aussies had no trouble in chasing down the target as skipper Smith and former captain Bailey went berserk. After Finch and Warner were dismissed cheaply, Smith blasted 149 from 135 balls, hitting 11 fours and two sixes. At the other end, Bailey contributed 112 from 120 with seven fours and two sixes.

By the time Ashwin dismissed Bailey, Australia had raced to 263 for 3 in the 42nd over. The hosts went on to win the contest by five wickets.

