India vs Australia 2019-20 | 1st ODI, Mumbai: 5 noteworthy records created

Double Trouble: Aaron Finch and David Warner

Australia brutally thrashed India by 10 wickets in the opening game of the three-match ODI series, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, the Aussies restricted the hosts to 255 despite a century stand between Shikhar Dhawan (74) and KL Rahul (47) for the second wicket.

The Indian middle and lower-order crumbled as Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Kane Richardson picked up seven wickets among themselves. Adam Zampa yet again got the better of Indian skipper Virat Kohli for 16.

The Aussie openers, David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch, were ballistic in the chase. While Warner smashed an unbeaten 128 from 112 balls with 17 fours and three sixes, Finch was a little more subdued, contributing 110 not out from 114 balls, a knock featuring 13 fours and two sixes. The experienced duo easily took the visitors over the line in 37.4 overs.

Many records were broken in the course of Australia’s emphatic triumph over India. Here’s a look at five of them.

#1. Highest-ever partnership vs India in ODIs

The 258-run unbroken stand between Finch and Warner at Wankhede is the highest-ever partnership versus India in ODIs, for any wicket. The previous best was also by an Australian pair - 242 by Steve Smith and George Bailey for the third wicket at the WACA, Perth in 2016.

#2. Second highest target chased without losing a wicket

The target of 256 chased by Australia on Tuesday is the second highest without losing a wicket. The highest is 279 chased down by South Africa against Bangladesh at Kimberley in October 2017. England chasing 255 against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston in June 2016 figures at number three on the list.

#3. 6th instance of both openers scoring hundreds against India

Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla

Warner and Finch scoring hundreds is the sixth instance of both openers hitting hundreds in an ODI against India. The previous instance was when Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla hit tons at Durban in 2013. The first time two openers hit hundreds against India in ODIs was back in September 1986 when Geoff Marsh and David Boon got centuries at Jaipur.

#4. Highest opening partnership vs India

During their 258-run stand, Finch and Warner also broke the record for the highest opening stand against India in one-dayers. They overtook Herschelle Gibbs and Gary Kirsten, who posted 235 at Kochi in March 2000.

#5. Fifth instance of India losing an ODI by 10 wickets

The Wankhede surrender was the fifth instance of India losing an ODI by ten wickets. The previous four occasions were as follows - vs South Africa at Kolkata in 2005, vs South Africa at Sharjah in 2000, vs West Indies at Bridgetown in 1997, and vs New Zealand at the MCG in 1981.