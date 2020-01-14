India vs Australia 2020: David Warner, Aaron Finch masterclass pummel hosts in lopsided encounter

David Warner hammers a bouncer over cow corner

Scorecard:

India 255 all out

Shikhar Dhawan 74 (91), KL Rahul 47 (61); Mitchell Starc 3/56

Australia 256/0

David Warner 128(112), Aaron Finch 110(114)

MoM: David Warner

Formidable centuries from David Warner and Aaron Finch helped Australia comfortably overhaul India's paltry 256 and inflict a dominating 10-wicket triumph in Wankhede. Virat Kohli's men were thoroughly outplayed on all frontiers as Australia draw first blood and lead the three-match series 1-0.

Blazing pyrotechnics

Australia explosive openers, Warner and Aaron Finch began in archetypal fashion, unleashing majestic strokeplay and sneaking brisk singles. Shardul Thakur strangled the flamboyant left-hander down leg but Australia's timely review proved otherwise. Kuldeep's introduction brought excitement straightaway, though India couldn't capitalize as Finch's leading edges landed safely. Warner also enjoyed luck when his tame swat-pull narrowly evaded the mid-wicket fielder.

Australia have been magnificent. With bat, and especially with ball. For India, a game to forget. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 14, 2020

The Warner-Finch collaboration tirelessly stockpiled runs as India's desperation grew manifold. Jadeja eventually had Warner leg before wicket, but the review rescued him again with replays suggesting a healthy deflection. Warner completed his 18th ODI hundred slashing Jasprit Bumrah through point. Finch accomplished the magical figure soon, sweeping Jadeja towards fine leg. Warner applied the finishes touches, hammering Shami back past over his head to seal an authoritative victory.

India's stable beginning leads to nowhere

Earlier, Rohit Sharma unfurled mesmerizing cover drives to kick-start proceedings but also escaped a run-out scare. However, the lost opportunity didn't cost Australia as Rohit's miscued loft found mid-off. Virat Kohli sacrificed his batting position and promoted KL Rahul at number three, leaving cynics bemused. The visitors were denied another breakthrough when Adam Zampa misjudged Dhawan's upper cut charging in from third man. The menacing Aussie seamers kept posing questions, but Dhawan responded ferociously, nailing elegant boundaries to help India regain control.

Shikhar Dhawan compiled a magnificent 74

Familiar collapse

Rahul complemented the southpaw well, manoeuvring the strike while punishing looseners with utmost disdain. Forthwith, Dhawan registered his 28th half-century, ensuring India progress steadily. David Warner grassed a tough chance at catching mid-wicket, hence presenting Dhawan his second reprieve. Ashton Agar checked India's surge as Rahul punched a floated delivery straight to extra cover. Dhawan followed suit, ballooning a sitter to mid-on. Pushed on the backfoot, India failed to wrestle back advantage henceforth as wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals.

After consecutive dismissals hampered India's momentum, Zampa snaffled an excellent return catch to send danger-man Virat packing, leaving the hosts quivering at 156/4. India's problems further compounded when Shreyas Iyer nicked behind Starc's regulation length ball. Having started a brief resistance, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant departed in quick succession with India still yearning the final flourish. Kuldeep Yadav flexed his muscles and garnered some valuable runs, yet India could only muster a rather below-par target given the featherbed surface.

Australia showing why they are the toughest opposition to tour India this year... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 14, 2020

"I thought the way we fought back during the middle overs was impressive. Shikhar and KL were batting really well, looking to accelerate. So, I'm proud of the way the boys fought back. We could still brush up in the field a bit but that happens sometimes when the outfield is slightly damp. Overall, a good performance. Always tough to beat India in India. He's been fantastic, especially in this format of the game. He's been unstoppable for quite some time now. Quite special. Once he gets in, he has so many options to score," Finch expressed.

