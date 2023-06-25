5 highest individual scores in women's Tests

Women's Tests over the years have been few and far between. That's probably why when there are some sensational performances and records made, they are almost worth double their value.

Tammy Beaumont of England scored an incredible double-hundred in the ongoing Ashes Test against Australia and that just goes to show why they need to play the longest format regularly with the amount of talent that's on display.

On that note, let's take a look at more such performances in the form of the five highest individual scores in women's Tests:

#5 Tammy Beaumont - 208

Australia had put on a mammoth total of 473 in their first innings, thanks to a fine hundred by Annabel Sutherland and a well-made 99 from Ellyse Perry. England needed a strong reply to stay in the game and opener Tammy Beaumont provided exactly what they needed.

She made crucial partnerships with skipper Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt and went on to score her maiden double hundred in Tests. It is because of her effort that England conceded a lead of just 10 runs and the game still hangs in the balance at the time of writing.

#4 Karen Rolton - 209*

Legendary former Australian batter Karen Rolton is next on the list as she made a double hundred that helped the Aussies win the Test series 2-0 against England back in Leeds in 2001.

England fell way back in the game when they were bundled out for just 144 in their first innings. A fine 209* from Rolton ensured that Australia declared on 383/4 with enough time left in the game to get a result.

The hosts did show some resistance in the second innings, but could only manage to set a target of seven runs. Australia won the game comfortably and Rolton was rightly adjudged the Player of the Match.

#3 Ellyse Perry - 213*

Another incredible double hundred was scored during women's Ashes, this time it was Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry who showed why she is arguably one of the greatest to play the game.

England were bowled out for just 280 in Sydney in 2017 and in reply, Australia mounted a staggering 448/9. Perry just batted the visitors out of the Test match and remained unbeaten on 213*. England showed enough resistance in the second innings to ensure they salvage a draw.

#2 Mithali Raj - 214

Legendary Indian batter Mithali Raj had arguably one of the best knocks of her career played in Taunton in 2002. Known to be arguably the best batting pitch in England, Mithali scored 214 runs and ensured India take a massive first-innings lead of 138 runs.

England had to work hard in their second innings to ensure they didn't end up losing the game. A young Mithali had shown glimpses of what she was going to achieve in the next two decades.

#1 Kiran Baluch - 242

The highest score in the history of women's Tests still belongs to former Pakistan opener Kiran Baluch against the West Indies in 2004. Her marathon knock saw Pakistan post a mammoth 426/7 in their first innings.

West Indies were skittled for 147 in return and were asked to follow on. The hosts showed great determination in their second innings as they scored 440 and posted a fighting target of 162.

The match could have had an interesting end had there been more time as Pakistan were 56/2 when the match ended in a draw.

Poll : 0 votes