5 ICC Hall of Fame cricketers whose names aren't on the Lord's Honours board ft. Sachin Tendulkar

England take on India at Lord's in the third Test of the ongoing five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on Thursday, July 10. The venue is the among the most revered for any cricketer, and is nicknamed the 'home of cricket'.

Lord's has the tradition of maintaining an honours board in which the names of those who score centuries or take five-wicket hauls are recorded. Interestingly, several top cricketers have been unable to get onto this prestigious honours board.

Many of these players were also named in the ICC Hall of Fame, but they were unfortunate enough not to reach any milestone at Lord's, and in turn, get their names recorded on the honours board.

In this piece, we take a look at five ICC Hall of Fame cricketers whose names are not on the Lord's honours board:

#5 Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan captain and Sky Sports Broadcaster Wasim Akram rings the bell prior to Day Three of the 1st #RaiseTheBat Test Match between England and Pakistan at Emirates Old Trafford on August 07, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images for ECB)

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram, who enthralled everyone with his zippy action and ability to get the ball to swing from all lengths, does not have his name on the Lord's honours board. Akram, however, became a member of the ICC Hall of Fame in its inaugural year, 2009.

Akram played 104 Tests and finished with 414 wickets, which is extraordinary for a seam bowler. He is considered by many to be the best left-arm pacer to have played the sport, and ranks 16th in the list of all-time leading wicket-takers in Tests.

Akram also played 356 ODIs and picked up a whopping 502 wickets. He is the all-time second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs.

#4 Jacques Kallis

Jacques Kallis, who is considered by many to be the greatest all-rounder to have played the sport, also does not have his name on the Lord's honours board. Kallis was a behemoth for South Africa, scoring 13,289 Test runs and 11,579 ODI runs, along with picking up 292 and 273 wickets in each format, respectively.

However, Kallis was unfortunate to have never scored a century or taken a five-wicket haul at Lord's. Nonetheless, he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2020. Kallis was a part of the golden generation of South African cricket alongside Graeme Smith, Shaun Pollock, AB De Villiers, Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn.

#3 Brian Lara

Brian Lara attends as a guest of Emirates, Official Airline Partner of The Championships, Wimbledon on July 6, 2025 in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Getty Images for Emirates)

West Indies legend Brian Lara, who redefined the way cricket was played with his swashbuckling batting and swagger on the field, is another top player who does not feature on the Lord's honours board. Despite scoring 34 Test centuries in his career, unfortunately, he could not muster up one at the home of cricket.

Lara's high backlift defined an entire generation of cricketers in the West Indies, and for many, he was the flagbearer of the island nations when they started going through turmoil and falling from their dizzying heights of success. Lara ended with 11,953 runs in Tests and 10,405 runs in ODIs. He stood out with his highest score of 400 not out against England in Tests.

#2 Shane Warne

Former Australian cricketer and FOX Sports commentator Shane Warne is seen during day one of the Third Test match in the Ashes series between Australia and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

The late Shane Warne, considered the greatest leg-spinner ever, also does not feature on the Lord's honours board. Warne is the second-highest wicket-taker of all time in Tests with 708 scalps, but he went through his career without taking a single five-wicket haul at Lord's. He was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2013.

Warne was known for spinning the ball astronomical distances, and toying with opposition batters' mindsets. He was one of the flamboyant cricketers of his generation, and someone whom crowds would often pay by the hour to watch in action. Sadly, he passed away at the age of 52 in Thailand in 2022.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar

Arguably the greatest cricketer ever, Sachin Tendulkar also does not feature on the Lord's honours board. Tendulkar scored an eye-catching 15,921 runs in Tests and 18,426 runs in ODIs. He is the leading run-getter in both formats of the game.

Tendulkar has also scored the most centuries in international cricket (100), and this record, along with several others that he set, does not look likely to be broken anytime soon. However, one of the greatest regrets of Tendulkar's career might be not scoring a century at the home of cricket. He was, however, inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2019.

