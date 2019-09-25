×
5 Indian batsmen with most runs against South Africa in Tests

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
100   //    25 Sep 2019, 17:24 IST

Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar

India and South Africa have produced some riveting cricket over the years. The marquee players from both the teams have repeatedly enthralled and bewitched cricket aficionados with their ethereal deeds on the field.

Sachin Tendulkar’s magical 155 at Bloemfontein was a classic that any connoisseur of Test cricket would appreciate. In a masterclass that lasted 198 deliveries, the batting maestro flattened the South African bowling attack by blending caution with aggression.

If Tendulkar’s flair captivated the South Africans, then Jacques Kallis pummeled the Indian bowling attack into submission on his way to a magnificent 201 at Centurion. Hashim Amla sucked the life out of the Indian bowling attack at Nagpur during his 253 in 2010, and Virender Sehwag’s 319 came like a tornado that blew away Dale Steyn and Co. in the year 2008 at Chennai.

With South Africa scheduled to take on the Indian team for a three-Test series starting from 2 October, let us look at five Indian batsmen with the most runs against South Africa in Tests.

#5 Sourav Ganguly - 947 Runs

The former Indian skipper scored 947 runs against South Afrrica in Tests
The former Indian skipper scored 947 runs against South Afrrica in Tests

At No. 5 comes the ‘Prince of Kolkata’, Sourav Ganguly. The former Indian skipper played 17 Tests against South Africa and scored 947 runs at an average of 33.82, including 7 fifties.

Ganguly’s fighting 87 at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur will go down as the left hander’s greatest knock against the Proteas. In an innings that lasted 119 balls, Ganguly took the attack to the opposition by dismantling the likes of Dale Steyn and Makhaya Ntini.

This innings was also Ganguly’s last against South Africa in whites.

RECORD: Matches: 17; Innings: 31; Runs: 947; Average: 33.82; 100s: 0; 50s: 7

Tags:
India vs South Africa 2019 Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Rahul Dravid
