5 Indian cricketers who also own restaurant chains ft. Mohammed Siraj

It is not uncommon for cricketers to delve into the hospitality business, especially in the restaurant industry. Several Indian stars have dipped their toes in it, but only a fortunate few have tasted success.

Hyderabad and India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is the latest to enter the ranks of cricketers who also own restaurants. His first eatery, called 'Joharfa', will open on Tuesday, June 24, in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Joharfa aims to bring a wide range of Mughlai, Persian, Arabian, and Chinese cuisines to its patrons, while staying true to its Hyderabadi roots. The restaurant claimed that every detail has been driven by Siraj's own vision.

Although he will not be around at its opening owing to his cricket commitments, which have taken him to England, Siraj hosted a pre-launch dinner with some of his closest friends and members of his family before flying.

In this piece, we take a look at five Indian cricketers who dived into owning restaurants:

#5 Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj is the newest entrant to this list, having just dipped his toes into the restaurant business. The India, Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans seamer has opened a restaurant called Joharfa in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills.

Siraj is currently in England as part of the Indian team that is participating in the five-Test Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The speedster returned with figures of 2-122 in the first innings, accounting for Ben Stokes and Brydon Carse in what seemed like a largely back-breaking effort.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is another newish entrant to the restaurant business. The southpaw set up his first restaurant, called 'Raina Indian Restaurant', in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, in 2023. The eatery has aimed to introduce Indian flavours to the country, along with some of Raina's favourites.

Raina, who plied his trade for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, last played for India in a T20I in 2018. He played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is for India in his stellar international career, which started in 2005, when he was just 19 years old. Raina's inside-out shots over the covers wore his trademark.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja of India warms up ahead of Day Three of the 1st Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Headingley on June 22, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, one of the last of the old guard, operates a restaurant called 'Jaddu's Food Field' in Rajkot, Gujarat. Jaddu's Food Field is a vegetarian eatery that operates 24/7, aiming to offer a casual dining experience to patrons.

Jadeja, who was the vital other of India's renowned spin duo alongside Ravichandran Ashwin, is currently in England competing in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy for the Men in Blue. In the first innings, he scored 11 before getting bowled by Josh Tongue and then returned with 0-68 with the ball in hand.

#2 Kapil Dev

Former India captain Kapil Dev, who led India to victory in the 1983 ICC ODI World Cup, runs a north Indian eatery called Eleven's in Patna. He and his family also opened a hotel called Kapil Hotel in the heart of Chandigarh in 1983, only for it to be later renamed as Kaptain's Retreat.

Dev, famous for being a straight-talker, is among the greatest all-rounders India has produced. During his prime, he competed for the same tag - the best all-rounder in the world - along with the likes of Imran Khan (Pakistan), Sir Richard Hadlee (New Zealand) and Sir Ian Botham (England).

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the most famous Indian cricketers to also own a restaurant chain. Kohli's range of restaurants is called 'One8 Commune', and they first started as a partnership between the star batter and a bunch of food enthusiasts, whom he had known personally for some time.

One8 Commune opened its first outlet in Delhi, and roaring success propelled them to spread themselves across the country to Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and Hyderabad. A multicuisine fine dining eatery, One8 Commune is known for its cricket-themed interiors, all shaped by Kohli's personal touch.

