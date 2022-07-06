5 Indian cricketers who could be the next Rahul Dravid

For the entirety of the noughties, Indian cricket was blessed to be able to call upon Rahul Dravid when the chips were down. 'The Wall', as he's fondly referred to, could always be relied upon to hold up an end and wear down bowlers all day long.

Of course, that policy came with a massive penchant for runs, too, as 13,287 of those in Tests will tell you. With 10,889 ODI runs to go with them, Dravid was comfortably one of the world's finest.

Currently the Indian head coach, Rahul Dravid was the rock of the Indian batting unit during the noughties

With India's batting unit struggling in Test cricket overseas, an impending transition could be around the corner. With the man himself at the helm of affairs as head coach, finding a suitable rock for the Indian team going forward.

On that note, we look at five batters who could potentially be the next Rahul Dravid in time to come.

#5 Abhimanyu Easwaran

Bengal's Abhimanyu Easwaran has been knocking on the doors of national selection for quite a while now. Predominantly an opening batter, the right-hander has been a consistent presence in the India A setup while also being a part of the Indian touring party to England last year.

A solid, compact technique backed by equally substantial first-class numbers - 5019 runs at an average of 43.26 including 15 centuries - presents a strong case for Easwaran.

While his form has been a little up and down in recent times, a highest score of 233 sure suggests a man capable of grafting a long inning. Given the potential at his disposal, he could well don the role Rahul Dravid used to for India in Test cricket in time to come.

#4 Priyam Garg

An opening batter averaging a shade over 57 in first-class cricket is bound to possess oodles of talent. Priyam Garg has it in abundance and has managed to map the same consistency on the first-class circuit.

Garg has had a tryst with captaincy as well, having led India to the final of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020. His composure and clarity at the crease are pretty evident with a technique right out of the textbook.

All of 21, Garg has an entire career ahead of him to make a mark in Test cricket. It could come at number 3, like current head coach Rahul Dravid.

#3 Baba Indrajith

Another prolific run-getter in domestic cricket, Baba Indrajith, defines and personifies consistency. With 12 hundreds in first-class cricket and an average of over 53, the technically sound Tamil Nadu batter is as sorted as they come in the middle.

He has represented India A before, and with a solid Ranji Trophy season behind him, he should automatically come into the mix again.

Indrajith is used to occupying that number 3 position and could be one of the next to graduate to more significant responsibilities and don the same role, much as Rahul Dravid did.

#2 Shaik Rasheed

Andhra Pradesh's Shaik Rasheed has played just two first-class matches but has already been touted for great things. So much so that MSK Prasad, the former chief selector of the Indian team and whose academy Rasheed graduated from, believes that he could be a future number 3 in time to come.

Rasheed was India's vice-captain during their victorious U19 World Cup triumph earlier this year. His solidity and ability to occupy the crease for long periods while also displaying all the shots in the book stood out in that campaign.

With a resolute technique and temperament at his disposal at the tender age of 17, great things could be in store for Rasheed. Post Cheteshwar Pujara, who was Rahul Dravid's successor at number 3, Rasheed could be the man wearing the India whites for a long time to come.

#1 Hanuma Vihari

Having played 16 Tests rather sporadically, Hanuma Vihari may have finally found a position where the team management led by Rahul Dravid seems keen to try him out.

Despite Cheteshwar Pujara playing the Edgbaston Test against England, he was used as an opening batter, with Vihari retaining his spot at number 3.

It has been a stop-start career thus far, but with six Test matches coming up in the sub-continent, there couldn't be a better opportunity for Vihari to nail down that spot for himself and stave off further competition.

Batting like Rahul Dravid requires immense fortitude and Vihari's 161-ball vigil with a torn hamstring in the Sydney Test last year is as good a vindicator as they come. With a consistent run in the side, he could well be the fulcrum of the unit in time to come.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far