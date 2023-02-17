5 Indian cricketers with the worst temper

Cricket, like other sports, is one that demands a lot of passion. It often brings out the temper of some players, being a highly competitive endeavor. Passion is often expressed in several ways on the field, but it sometimes does get out of hand in the heat of the moment.

Touted as a gentleman's game, things are not always as polite or warm as they seem in theory. Emotions tend to get the better of the players out in the middle and things do often take a turn for the worse.

India is easily among the most passionate cricketing countries and the players coming out of the system are also brazen and up for the fight. There is a stark contrast in the nature and mentality of the players emerging in the modern era when compared to yesteryear.

Instilled with confidence and a thirst to prove themselves, the new crop of players are not afraid to express themselves on the field. Right from sledging to voicing their frustrations openly, tempers are on show, with Indian players being at the fore.

The recent incident involving Prithvi Shaw, where he was involved in a brawl, is a credible example of youngsters holding poor tempers and how things have changed in Indian cricket as well.

On that note, let us take a look at five Indian cricketers with the worst temper

#1 Virat Kohli

The ace Indian batter was thrust into the international arena as a brash youngster with a reputation for antics. While he is a docile version of himself now, at the peak of his prowess, his ruthless aggression sent shivers down the spines of the opposition.

From flipping off the Australian crowd on his first tour Down Under, to the numerous on-field spats he has had with opposition players and umpires, Virat Kohli has been the embodiment of the new-look India.

Kohli has been fined numerous times over the years for showing dissent and for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct over the years.

#2 Sourav Ganguly

The former India skipper was arguably the ideal leader for a talented crop of youngsters during the turn of the millennium and was responsible for molding them into more than successful players.

His leadership involved a bold and aggressive approach. Prior to his reign, the trend of India losing overseas in a rather tame fashion was common. Sourav Ganguly changed the trend by taking the game to the opposition and fighting fire with fire.

The iconic image of him with his shirt off on the Lord's balcony and shouting cuss words is a testament to his temper. He left his mark on the 'Mecca of Cricket' and several countless other instances reflected his poor temper, ranging from sledging to arguments with players on the field.

#3 S Sreesanth

Among the rare international cricketers to have come out of Kerala, the right-arm pacer had tons of potential and a promising career ahead of him. Unfortunately, he strode away from the path and could not fulfill his ability to a greater level.

During his brief stint with Team India and even in the Indian Premier League (IPL), S Sreesanth's temper rather than his ability stole the spotlight. Extravagant celebrations, questionable on-field fights, and problems with attitude seemingly overshadowed his skills with the ball.

Sreesanth's celebrations during the T20 World Cup 2007 semi-final against Australia, driven by his aggression, remain intact in the minds of the fans.

#4 Harbhajan Singh

The 'Turbanator' also had a reputation for losing his cool on a number of occasions. He was involved in a brief on-field dispute with his franchise teammate Ambati Rayudu.

His temper was at its worst during the Asia Cup 2010 clash against Pakistan. Harbhajan Singh was involved in a tense altercation with Shoaib Akhtar. Recalling the incident, he said:

“Shoaib once threatened me that he would come to my room and beat me. I told him ‘come, let’s see who beats whom.’ I was really scared. He is a great hulk. He once bashed me and Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) inside a room. Since he was heavy, it was difficult to catch him.”

Even after retirement, he has made several scathing comments on social media, often drawing the irk of opposition players.

#5 Gautam Gambhir

The Delhi-born batter comes across as the most 'no-nonsense' player to have ever played the sport. His character, fuelled by aggression, played a huge role in his stint as a successful Indian opening batter as well as a proficient captain.

His temper got the better of him during the 2008 Border-Gavaskar Trophy where he was involved in an altercation with Shane Watson, which led to a one-match ban as well.

He was also famously involved in a verbal spat with Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gambhir's clash with Shahid Afridi in a high-voltage Indo-Pak clash was one for the ages.

