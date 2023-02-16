 3 Indian stalwarts who may not get to play 100 Tests 

The prospect of representing the nation in Tests, the truest format of the game, is often what drives emerging cricketers forward. However, the achievement of playing 100 international red-ball matches is something that only a handful of cricketers have achieved.

When it comes to Indian cricket in particular, Sachin Tendulkar holds the most appearances with 200 Tests, while Sunil Gavaskar was the first to get to the landmark occasion.

In this age of multiple formats and workload management, such an achievement looks a tad more unrealistic, but it will be on the horizon for the players, as it will put them in a whole different exclusive league.

Cheteshwar Pujara is on the cusp of making his 100th Test appearance when he takes the field against Australia in the second match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The right-handed batter made his debut in 2010 and was a constant presence in the team's batting unit over the last decade and is still a vital cog in the Test side.

Not all players, despite their pedigree and talent, are fortunate to achieve the elusive 100-match mark. For instance, the likes of Mohammad Azharuddin and MS Dhoni fell agonizingly short as their careers came to an unprecedented halt. The former Indian captains ended their careers on 99 and 90 Test appearances.

On that note, let's take a look at three such players who will be unable to hit the three-figure mark in Tests in terms of appearances.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane

The Mumbai-born batter forged an illustrious middle-order trio with Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli for the better part of the decade. Making his debut in the 2013 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he has played some memorable knocks over the years, especially in overseas conditions at No. 5.

However, following the end of the South African tour in 2022, Rahane was dropped from the side due to poor form. The way in which Shreyas Iyer has settled into the side since his debut, coupled with the fact that Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan are waiting on the sidelines for an opportunity, it is unlikely that the right-handed batter will feature in the team anytime soon.

The gritty batter has represented India in 82 red-ball matches, scoring 4913 runs at an average of 38.52. He was among the runs in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy campaign but finds himself far below the pecking order at the moment.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja

The ace all-rounder has emerged as a match-winner for India over the years, especially in home conditions. His additional improvement as a batter in recent times has only increased his stock. He recently put up a stunning display in the recently concluded first Test against Australia in Nagpur, following a five-month injury layoff.

Jadeja made his debut in the home series against England in Nagpur back in 2012. Since then, he has scored 2593 runs at an average of 37.04 and has claimed 249 wickets in the format.

However, the demanding nature of the modern era, leading to a clustered sporting calendar, has rendered Jadeja injury prone of late as well. He has 61 appearances to his name, and to play 39 more Tests at this stage of his career will be a very uphill task for the 34-year-old.

#3 Mohammad Shami

The Bengal-born pacer is close to completing a decade of red-ball cricket for India. He made his debut in Sachin Tendulkar's farewell series in 2013 and has not turned back since. While he has proven his ability with the white ball as well, his credentials in Test cricket stand apart.

He was a vital asset in Team India's pursuit of overseas Test wins, forging a solid trio along with Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma. Much like Ravindra Jadeja, he has 61 appearances to his name so far and is currently 32 years old.

However, age is a fickle aspect when it comes to fast bowlers and with pacers who bowl with intensity like Shami, there is only a small chance that he can hit the three-figure mark before he hangs up his boots.

Moreover, his involvement in home matches could also drastically reduce once other pacers in the scheme return to full fitness.

Who do you think will be the next Indian player to register 100 Test appearances? Let us know what you think.

